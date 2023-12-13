China’s new credit and social financing increased significantly month-on-month in November – Wall Street Journal

Data released by the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday afternoon showed that RMB loans increased by 1.09 trillion yuan in November, and the social financing scale increased by 2.45 trillion yuan. The stock of social financing scale at the end of the month increased by 9.4% year-on-year, while broad money supply (M2) increased year-on-year. 10%.

Compared with the previous value, both new loans and social financing increments increased significantly month-on-month, and the growth rate of social financing stocks rebounded. This is in line with Chinese regulatory requirements for banks to help the real economy, and emphasizes the need to strengthen balanced loan disbursement and overall planning and connection at the end of the year. It is related to the credit work at the beginning of the year. In addition, at the end of October, the regulatory authorities announced the issuance of trillions of treasury bonds during the year, which also boosted the increase in social financing; however, the year-on-year growth rate of M2 declined.

Previously, in October, RMB loans increased by 738.4 billion yuan, and the social financing scale increased by 1.85 trillion yuan. The stock of social financing scale at the end of the month increased by 9.3% year-on-year, and M2 increased by 10.3% year-on-year.

If compared with the same period last year, only the incremental social financing increased, and the growth rate of new loans, social financing stock and M2 were all lower than the same period last year.

In November last year, RMB loans increased by 1.21 trillion yuan, and the increase in social financing scale was 1.99 trillion yuan. The stock of social financing scale at the end of the year increased by 10% year-on-year, and M2 increased by 12.4% year-on-year.

If compared with expectations, both new loans and M2 fell short of expectations.

According to expectations given by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, new RMB loans will increase to 1.25 trillion yuan in November, and M2 may grow by 10.1%.

This shows that China’s economic recovery momentum this year is still relatively weak, and further measures to stabilize the economy, property market and stock market still need to be introduced.

The People’s Bank of China also announced that at the end of November, narrow money (M1) increased by 1.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.6 and 3.3 percentage points lower than the end of last month and the same period last year respectively; currency in circulation (M0) increased by 10.4% year-on-year.

Previously, at the end of October, M1 increased by 1.9% year-on-year, and M0 increased by 10.2% year-on-year.

(This article comes from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News)

