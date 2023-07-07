China’s New Energy Vehicle Industry Reaches 20 Million Milestone in Production

China Celebrates Production of 20 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

Our reporter Li Jie

The new energy vehicle industry in China has reached a milestone moment as the 20 millionth vehicle rolled off the production line. Since the first new energy vehicle was produced in 1995, China‘s industry has experienced rapid growth, surpassing all expectations.

The significance of reaching 20 million vehicles is not to be underestimated. China has become the world‘s largest producer, sales, and exporter of new energy vehicles, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The question now is, what lies ahead for the future of China‘s new energy vehicles?

China‘s new energy vehicle industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. In September 2020, the cumulative production of new energy vehicles surpassed 5 million. By February 2022, that number had reached 10 million, and just over a year later, in July 2023, the 20 millionth vehicle was produced. The second 10 million vehicles were produced in just 1 year and 5 months.

Fu Bingfeng, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, stated that reaching 20 million vehicles signifies a new stage of high-quality development and globalization for China‘s new energy vehicles. It has become a crucial part of the modern industrial system and has created a strong foundation in the real economy.

The production and sales of new energy vehicles in China have consistently ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. China holds a global market share of over 60%, showcasing the country’s dominance in the industry. From January to May 2023 alone, China produced and sold 3.005 million and 2.94 million new energy vehicles, respectively. This marks a year-on-year increase of 45.1% and 46.8%, reflecting the industry’s continuous growth. China‘s domestic market share reached 27.7%, far surpassing the global average of 14%. Additionally, exports of new energy vehicles have been rapidly increasing, with a year-on-year growth of 1.6 times, totaling 457,000 vehicles in the first five months of this year.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, highlighted the importance of new energy vehicles for the global auto industry. He stated, “New energy vehicles are the main direction for the transformation, upgrading, and green development of the global auto industry, and they are also a strategic choice for the high-quality development of my country’s auto industry.” China‘s auto industry has grown significantly over the past 70 years, and the production of the 20 millionth new energy vehicle is a historically significant milestone.

China‘s new energy vehicles are leading the transformation of the global auto industry towards electrification and intelligence. The industry is experiencing a shift from quantitative change to qualitative change, and from scale to scale benefit. Gu Huinan, general manager of GAC Aian, emphasized the importance of advanced and trendy products, as exemplified by the 20 millionth new energy vehicle, Haobo GT, which is the latest high-end model developed by GAC Aian.

China‘s advancements in power battery materials and technology have played a crucial role in the rapid development of new energy vehicles. With an energy density of 300 Wh/kg, China‘s power battery cells are internationally leading. Innovative technologies such as new grouping techniques and high-nickel and cobalt-free batteries have also been successfully implemented. China has built a charging and swapping network with 5.21 million charging piles and 1,973 battery swapping stations, establishing the world‘s largest network.

The “New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)” sets ambitious goals for the future. By 2025, China aims to significantly enhance the competitiveness of its new energy vehicle market and achieve international advanced levels of core technology and brand quality.

The industry’s rapid development can be attributed to a combination of policy support and market acceptance. Policies such as reducing or exempting the purchase tax of new energy vehicles and promoting the construction of high-quality charging infrastructure systems have injected vitality into the market. Over 70 supporting policies and measures have been implemented, fostering a comprehensive and coordinated industrial system and creating a conducive environment for the integration of new energy vehicles and related industries.

The market’s acceptance of new energy vehicles is evident in the mid-to-high-end car market. The percentage of new energy vehicle sales in the domestic car consumption range of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan has increased from 8.5% in 2017 to 17.5%. From January to May 2023, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles exceeded 30%, showcasing their increasing presence and market share.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology emphasized that the production of the 20 millionth new energy vehicle further solidifies China‘s position as the world‘s largest producer, sales, and exporter of new energy vehicles. This achievement is testament to China‘s advantage in the ongoing technological revolution.

Governments across China are also leveraging this momentum to promote the high-quality development of the new energy vehicle industry. Guangdong province, a major automotive production and sales hub, aims to produce 1.297 million new energy vehicles in 2022, accounting for 18% of the country’s total output. The local government plans to accelerate the construction of a world-class automobile industry cluster, highlighting the significance of the automotive industry for the province’s overall development.

China‘s production of the 20 millionth new energy vehicle represents a significant achievement and sets the stage for further growth and advancements in the industry. With continuous policy support and market demand, China will continue to lead the global new energy vehicle market, driving the transformation towards a greener and more sustainable future.

