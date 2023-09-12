China’s New Energy Vehicles Take Center Stage at Munich Auto Show

China‘s New Energy Vehicles Take Center Stage at Munich International Auto Show

China‘s new energy vehicle (NEV) companies have made a huge impact at the 2023 Munich International Auto Show in Germany, signaling a bright future for the country’s NEV industry. Zhejiang Daily reported that this year’s show was dominated by Chinese NEV brands, with the number of Chinese exhibitors doubling compared to previous years. China now has the largest number of exhibitors at the Munich Auto Show, overtaking even the host country, Germany.

The Munich Auto Show is renowned as the “Olympics” of the global automobile industry and is considered a benchmark for its development. The strong presence of Chinese NEV brands at this prestigious event signifies their growing influence in the international market. However, industry experts believe that this is just the beginning for Chinese NEV companies to establish a foothold overseas.

China‘s export of new energy vehicles has been booming, with a year-on-year increase of 160% in the export of NEVs in the first half of this year alone. China has also surpassed Japan as the world‘s largest automobile exporter. The country’s NEV exports reached a staggering 636,000 units in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 1.5 times compared to the previous year.

The rapid development of China‘s NEV industry can be attributed to the participation of internet companies in research and development, as well as manufacturing. This has helped Chinese NEVs gain a leading position in areas such as three-electric technology and intelligent connectivity. Established car brands, including Audi, Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Nissan, have also shown confidence in Chinese NEVs by choosing to collaborate with Chinese independent NEV brands.

Europe, known as the birthplace of automobiles, has always been a crucial market for Chinese automobile companies to expand their global presence. It is the second-largest market for NEVs after China and has strict regulations and fierce competition, making it a touchstone for Chinese automakers to prove their capabilities. The presence of Chinese NEV brands at the Munich Auto Show aims to gain cooperation opportunities and recognition from the European automotive industry and consumers.

One notable Chinese NEV brand, Leapmotor, unveiled its first global strategic model, the Leapmo C10, at the auto show. The company sees this as the starting point for its global expansion, with plans to launch five global products simultaneously in different regions around the world.

Despite the success in the international market, Chinese NEV companies should also focus on their domestic market. While the growth rate of NEV production and sales in China showed signs of slowing down in August, the demand for domestic NEVs is still growing. The Chinese government has launched initiatives to promote NEVs in rural areas, which will further support the development of domestically produced NEVs. With China‘s current low vehicle ownership rate compared to developed countries, there is a huge potential for growth in the domestic market.

In conclusion, China‘s NEV industry has made a significant impact at the Munich International Auto Show, signaling a promising future for Chinese NEV brands in the global market. However, Chinese companies should not overlook the challenges in their domestic market and continue to innovate, build brand strength, and seize the growing demand at home.