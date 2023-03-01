New home sales by China‘s big property developers rose year-on-year in February after a long period of weakness. China‘s reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with falling mortgage rates, has helped lure homebuyers back to China‘s flagging property market.

Monthly sales at China’s top 100 homebuilders rose 14.9% from February 2022 to the equivalent of $66.5 billion, according to unofficial data released Tuesday by China Real Estate Information Corp., which tracks the industry. This is the first year-on-year increase in the measure of sales since the industry’s downturn began in July 2021, when real estate giant China Evergrande Group (3333.HK, referred to as: China Evergrande) began Difficult to deal with liquidity problems.

China‘s real estate sector is a major engine of the world‘s second-largest economy. The industry has been mired in a prolonged slump following a Chinese government campaign aimed at reining in excessive borrowing by developers. This deleveraging ultimately left China Evergrande and dozens of its peers cash-strapped and defaulted on international debt, resulting in huge losses for investors, unpaid payments to contractors and suppliers, and many The off-plan house purchased by the homeowner cannot be completed and delivered.

In November 2022, Chinese authorities loosened some restrictions on the real estate sector after more than a year of double-digit percentage declines in monthly new home sales. State-owned commercial banks began extending credit to stronger developers, immediately relieving them of financial pressure and reassuring some would-be homebuyers that the companies’ previously sold off-the-plan homes would be able to be completed.

China‘s central and local governments have rolled out initiatives to encourage people to buy homes. Many cities have lifted restrictions on purchases and loans, and no longer limit the number of homes that individuals can purchase and the amount of loans that homebuyers can borrow.

China‘s commercial banks have also lowered the benchmark lending rate to which mortgage rates are linked, bringing the country’s average mortgage rate to its lowest level since 2019. According to the Beike Research Institute, the average first-home mortgage rate is currently 4.04%.

The increase in new home sales in February was partly due to a low base of comparison. Last year’s Lunar New Year holiday fell in February, when home sales typically slow. In late February last year, the number of new crown infections across China began to pick up. Some cities imposed restrictions on people’s travel in order to prevent the epidemic, making it difficult for people to go out to view houses and visit sales offices.

However, the obvious year-on-year increase in February may indicate that China‘s housing market may begin to bottom out. In addition, there are other tentative signs of recovery. According to a report last week by The Wall Street Journal, Country Garden Holdings Co., a large private housing company (Country Garden Holdings Co. After a long period of dormancy, I plan to participate in the government land auction again to bid for residential land.

Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle, said the momentum is likely to continue in the coming months, led by higher sales in first-tier cities. March is also typically a better month for home sales. On the other hand, there may be weak growth in China‘s lower-tier cities, that is, cities that are less economically developed, Pang said.

Song Hongwei, research director at the Tongce Research Institute, which tracks and analyzes China‘s property market, said it was still unclear when the overall property market would recover. He pointed out that land acquisitions by developers have fallen sharply and consumer confidence has yet to recover. The agency’s forecast is that the market will not bottom out until the second half of the year, he said.

(update completed)