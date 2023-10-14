China’s New Loan Growth picks up in September, Boosting Economic Recovery

Chinese Financial Statistics Show Strong Growth in New Loans in September

Financial statistics released by the People’s Bank of China on the 13th indicated that the growth of new loans in September experienced a significant increase compared to the previous two months. In the first three quarters of the year, Renminbi (RMB) loans increased by 19.75 trillion yuan, showing a year-on-year increase of 1.58 trillion yuan. The People’s Bank of China stated that financial support remained solid and strong in the third quarter, with the policy’s “combination punch” continuing to show its effect and the economic and financial cycle remaining smooth.

According to the data, in September alone, RMB loans in China increased by 2.31 trillion yuan, representing a notable month-on-month increase. Furthermore, by the end of September, broad money supply (M2), social financing scale stock, and RMB loans had increased by 10.3%, 9%, and 10.9% year-on-year, respectively. Over the first three quarters, the scale of social financing grew by 29.33 trillion yuan, surpassing the same period last year by 1.41 trillion yuan.

Ruan Jianhong, director of the Survey and Statistics Department of the People’s Bank of China, addressed the financial data during a news conference, stating, “Liquidity is reasonably abundant, the credit structure continues to be optimized, and the financing costs of the real economy have dropped, providing a suitable monetary and financial environment for economic recovery.” Ruan Jianhong emphasized the continuous optimization of the credit structure, the precise and powerful financial support, and the increased support for key areas in the national economy such as manufacturing, inclusive finance, technological innovation, and infrastructure construction.

The People’s Bank of China revealed that by the end of September, there was a significant year-on-year increase in medium and long-term loans in the manufacturing industry (38.2%), the infrastructure industry (15.1%), “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises (18.6%), and Hui small and micro loans (24.1%). These figures exceeded the growth rate of various loans by 27.3 percentage points, 4.2 percentage points, 7.7 percentage points, and 13.2 percentage points, respectively.

The increase in corporate loans, especially mid- and long-term loans, provides substantial financial support for stabilizing investment. Loans to enterprises (institutions) in the first three quarters reached 15.68 trillion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.2 trillion yuan. Medium and long-term loans alone experienced a surge of 11.88 trillion yuan, surpassing last year’s figure by 3.23 trillion yuan. Additionally, household loans increased by 3.85 trillion yuan, with household operating loans being the main driving force behind this growth.

Since the beginning of the third quarter, the People’s Bank of China has implemented a series of policy measures that have been successful in promoting consumption, stabilizing investment, and expanding domestic demand. Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the positive impact of the policy’s “combination punch” and the continued smooth operation of the economic and financial cycle. Monetary and credit policies have guided the financial services for small and micro enterprises, manufacturing, technological innovation, and rural revitalization, ultimately enhancing the development confidence of private enterprises.

The real estate market also experienced positive changes due to the credit data. Major banks issued over 100 billion yuan more in real estate development loans and personal housing loans in September compared to the previous month, indicating a significant recovery trend. Credit funds continue to support the completion of construction projects and residential sales.

The release of the financial policy’s effects and the accumulation of positive factors for economic operation have boosted market expectations. The household consumption expectation index compiled by the People’s Bank of China was 56.4% in the third quarter, reflecting a 0.5 percentage point increase from the previous quarter and indicating a rebound in consumer confidence among residents. The corporate fixed asset investment index also witnessed a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter, reaching 50.6%, indicating a resurgence in companies’ willingness to invest.

Looking ahead, the People’s Bank of China plans to further implement a prudent monetary policy, closely monitor the effects of early policies, and expedite the implementation of measures. With sufficient space and reserves, the monetary policy remains capable of responding to unexpected challenges and changes and will continue to make countercyclical adjustments to create a suitable monetary and financial environment that activates the endogenous power and vitality of the economy.

