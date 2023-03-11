Updated March 10, 2023 at 18:10 CST



Previously, RMB loans increased by 4.9 trillion yuan in January last year, breaking through the historical high of 3.98 trillion yuan in January last year, a record high; the increase in social financing scale was 5.98 trillion yuan, second only to the historical high of 6.18 trillion yuan in January last year Yuan, the second highest in history; M2 increased by 12.6% year-on-year, hitting a new high since April 2016 (12.8% at the time). However, the stock of social financing scale increased by 9.4% year-on-year, slowing down for the fourth consecutive month.

Compared with the previous value, new RMB loans plummeted by 63%, and the increase in social financing scale dropped sharply by 47%. However, the growth rate of M2 increased by 0.3 percentage points, hitting a new high after March 2016 (13.4%). The year-on-year growth rate also turned upward. In addition, new loans and M2 were higher than expected.

The People’s Bank of China announced on Friday afternoon that RMB loans increased by 1.81 trillion yuan in February, and the social financing scale increased by 3.16 trillion yuan. At the end of the month, the stock of social financing scale increased by 9.9% year-on-year, while the broad money supply (M2) increased by 12.9% year-on-year .

Previously, RMB loans increased by 4.9 trillion yuan in January last year, breaking through the historical high of 3.98 trillion yuan in January last year, a record high; the increase in social financing scale was 5.98 trillion yuan, second only to the historical high of 6.18 trillion yuan in January last year Yuan, the second highest in history; M2 increased by 12.6% year-on-year, hitting a new high since April 2016 (12.8% at the time). However, the stock of social financing scale increased by 9.4% year-on-year, slowing down for the fourth consecutive month.