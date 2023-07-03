China’s next dumping attack – everything smells like a big biofuel scam

Distilling clean biodiesel from brown fat is not at all easy. The process is complex, and the end product is therefore significantly more expensive than biofuel made from corn or other crops. “The construction of such a plant takes 36 months – if you are quick,” says Bengt Korupp, head of the German manufacturer German Biofuels GmbH (gbf) in Brandenburg.

But the Chinese competition apparently managed the unbelievable: It took them only twelve months, and exports of advanced biofuel to Europe doubled to more than one million tons in the first half of 2023.

