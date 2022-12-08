China‘s exports posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than two years in November, another indication of the extent to which China‘s epidemic prevention and control measures and weakening overseas demand are holding back the country’s economic development.

China‘s exports fell 8.7% in November from a year earlier, the biggest monthly year-on-year drop since February 2020, when a nationwide lockdown brought economic activity to a standstill. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast that China‘s exports could have fallen 2% in November from a year earlier.

The larger-than-expected drop in exports in November came amid weaker manufacturing activity in China and a sluggish recovery in China‘s real estate sector, adding to pressure on the government to boost confidence in the domestic economy.

China‘s November export data may also not bode well for the global economy, economists said, as the continued decline in Chinese exports sends a signal that the trade boom that drove global growth in 2021 is fading. increased risk of recession. Central banks in some developed countries, such as the United States, have been raising interest rates to curb inflation, a factor that has dampened demand for Chinese goods.

The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to slow to 2.7% in 2023, down from a projected 3.2% this year and 6% in 2021, citing rising inflation. Weaken economic activity and affect people’s living conditions.

At a Politburo meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, top Communist Party officials proposed optimizing measures to contain the outbreak and suggested measures to boost market confidence and domestic demand. According to the press release of the meeting, the meeting emphasized the need to “better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.”

Chinese policymakers have pledged to keep the economy stable through 2023, the latest recognition of the economic toll of China‘s strict anti-epidemic policies, which have paralyzed supply chains, dampened consumer spending and, more recently, Large-scale protests have erupted in some major cities across the country. Economists now expect China’s economic growth this year to be the slowest in decades, excluding 2020, when the coronavirus first struck.

On Wednesday, Chinese health authorities began to relax strict epidemic prevention measures, allowing mild or asymptomatic infections to be quarantined at home instead of forcing them to go to the government’s centralized isolation point, an important step in China‘s attempt to coexist with the new coronavirus. Entering most public places is no longer required to show negative nucleic acid test certificates, and health codes are not checked.

However, many economists warn that China‘s shift to reopening does not mean a sharp economic rebound, especially if China‘s preparations such as increasing vaccination rates for the elderly remain insufficient.

Others predict that the process of exiting the dynamic zeroing policy may be chaotic, and that the surge in cases in the short term will cause more pain to the economy.

Christopher Beddor, deputy head of China research at GaveKal Dragonomics, said: ‘In a sense, this is good news, it’s a light at the dawn. Even so, with uneven easing across cities, the reopening process will be chaotic, and even more optimism about jobs and incomes may be offset by near-term concerns about infections, he added.

Unlike early 2020, when China‘s export engine helped the domestic economy out of the doldrums, this year there may be no such silver lining.

China‘s exports to the U.S. fell 25% year-on-year in November, marking the fourth straight month of decline and much larger than October’s 13% decline. China‘s merchandise exports to the EU fell 11% year-on-year in November, a sharper decline than October’s 9%.

Exports of nearly every category of goods, including furniture, toys and electronics, fell sharply in November, adding to evidence Western consumers are cutting back on goods at a time when inflation remains high in many countries.

International trade growth could slow in late 2022 and early 2023 as economic activity weakens for a number of reasons, many economists said.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed members on Tuesday, explaining the organization’s October downgrade to international trade “The global economy continues to face multiple challenges, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine, high inflation represented by rising food and energy prices, and climate change-related events that disrupt economic activity,” the forecast said.

A WTO composite leading indicator measuring trade fell to 96.2 in November from 100 in August, the lowest level since September 2020, reflecting cooling demand for traded goods.

The WTO now expects global merchandise trade volumes to grow by just 1% in 2023, well below its April estimate of 3.4%.

The view was more pessimistic in a report this week from Oxford Economics, which forecast global merchandise trade to shrink by 0.2% next year. This is a worrying sign that the global economy may be in recession.

The latest forecast is a sharp downgrade from the research house’s forecast six months ago that global trade would grow 3.4 percent next year.

Domestic consumption in China has remained subdued throughout the pandemic.

Image credit: WU HAO/SHUTTERSTOCK





However, the contraction also suggests that recent rate hikes by central banks around the world are holding back inflation and could further ease supply chain pressures.

China‘s imports fell 11% year-on-year in November, more than the 4% drop economists expected, and the largest year-on-year decline in 30 months.

China‘s domestic consumption has continued to slump throughout the pandemic, mainly due to the extreme measures taken by the Chinese government to contain the spread of the new crown epidemic and the absence of direct financial relief for ordinary households. China‘s sprawling real estate market is also in a prolonged slump, curbing demand for iron ore and other raw materials imported from overseas.

As a result, the surge in China‘s trade surplus has been reversed. Official data showed China‘s trade surplus narrowed to nearly $70 billion in November from $85 billion in October.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China will announce the main economic indicators for November on December 15. Economists generally expect data on total retail sales of consumer goods and real estate investment to show weakness as residents remain wary of lost income and are reluctant to spend.

China‘s leadership is expected to unveil more economic stimulus as early as next week at the government’s annual economic planning meeting.

Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS Investment Bank Research, said economic activity is expected to remain sluggish in the next two to three months, even though restrictions to contain the new crown epidemic may be eased sooner.

She also said that UBS may lower its forecast for China‘s GDP growth of 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of this year given the economic weakness in October and November.