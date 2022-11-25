China‘s OLED screen counterattack: Japan and South Korea are afraid to join forces to resist! Korean media said domestic enterprises have achieved internal fighting?

my country’s OLED screens are developing rapidly. If this speed is followed, China‘s share (calculated by production capacity) is expected to exceed 40% in 2022. The situation facing Japan is that in order to avoid the concentration of panel procurement in China, it needs to cooperate with Korean companies that previously competed.

Statistics from DSCC, a professional display research company in the United States, show that in terms of global market share in 2021, Samsung will have 59.3%, LG Display will account for 23.0%, and BOE will rank third with 8.7%. The share of Chinese enterprises has increased by 3 percentage points compared with the previous year, and they are gradually improving their sense of presence.

The development and manufacturing technology of OLED panels has many similarities with LCD panels, and requires the experience of more skilled technicians. DSCC’s Asian representative, Tamura Yoshio, pointed out that “Chinese companies have recruited a large number of technical personnel from Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics since around 2018 to make up for the shortage.”

Technologists from leading Japanese companies in the LCD panel field have migrated to South Korean and Taiwanese companies around 2000, and their market share has reversed since then. The current situation is exactly the same. In the field of LCD panels, the share of mainland China is expected to increase to 67% in 2022.

Relevant people in the Japanese electronics industry are still wary of South Korea, which has pushed Japan into a corner in the field of semiconductors and liquid crystal panels. JOLED’s actions also have the side of restraining Korean companies.

However, the reality is that South Korean companies have lost out to Chinese companies in the investment competition for large LCD panels, and are gradually taking defensive positions in the field of OLED panels.