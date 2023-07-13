China’s Plan for Green Reform: Dual Control of Energy Consumption and Carbon Emissions

China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV: General Secretary Xi Jinping Holds Second Meeting of Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform to Outline Reforms related to Green Life and Dual Control of Energy Consumption and Carbon Emissions

Beijing, July 11 – General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the second meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform on July 11. The meeting focused on reforms in six aspects, including the construction of a new system of higher-level open economy, the salary system of colleges and universities and research institutes, and the power system. Of particular importance were the reforms related to the green life of the Chinese people in the future. These included the promotion of dual control of energy consumption and the gradual shift to dual control of carbon emissions, the reform of the system and mechanism of the oil and gas industry, and the reform of the power system.

During the 29th collective study of the 19th Central Political Bureau on April 30, 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the strategic direction of China‘s ecological civilization construction, focusing on carbon reduction and promotion of comprehensive green transformation during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. At the meeting of the Deep Reform Commission, the general secretary further clarified the key direction of ecological civilization construction in this critical period, which includes improving the regulation of total energy consumption and intensity, and gradually shifting to the dual control system of total carbon emissions and intensity.

The “dual carbon” goal, proposed by President Xi Jinping at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, has gained significant traction in China. Localities and industries have actively followed this goal, promoting the upgrading of development methods and creating an atmosphere of energy-saving and carbon reduction. This has accelerated the promotion of comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.

The “dual carbon” goal has projected its impact onto people’s lives, influencing behaviors such as setting reasonable air conditioner temperatures, reducing the consumption of disposable items, and prioritizing public transportation. More and more people are actively practicing a green lifestyle.

However, achieving the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality cannot be accomplished all at once. At the Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that pollution reduction and carbon reduction are integral parts of economic structural adjustment. He stated that it is necessary to scientifically assess and improve the “dual control” system of energy consumption and create conditions to transition to the “dual control” of total carbon emissions and intensity as soon as possible.

To further promote the dual control of energy consumption and shift to the dual control of carbon emissions, China is continuously improving its carbon emission statistics and accounting system and enhancing the carbon emission rights market trading system. The country is also actively participating in the global governance of climate change by improving the carbon sink capacity of the ecosystem. This shift from “dual control” of energy consumption to “dual control” of carbon emissions will accelerate China‘s progress towards the “dual carbon” goal and promote the transformation to green production and lifestyle.

The oil and gas industry plays a crucial role in the sustainable and healthy development of China‘s national economy and people’s lives. Recognizing the outstanding problems in the oil and gas system, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to actively and steadily promote the reform of the upstream, midstream, and downstream systems and mechanisms of the oil and gas industry.

The overall goal of the oil and gas system reform is to return to the commodity attributes of oil and gas. The central government has determined the basic reform idea of ​​”controlling the middle and releasing the two ends,” where the pipeline network transportation link in the middle of the industrial chain is controlled, while the upstream exploration and development and downstream processing and sales services are released. This approach aims to unleash market vitality through fair competition.

With the higher requirements of comprehensively deepening reform during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period and the implementation of the national “double carbon” goal, China‘s oil and gas industry must adapt better to the ups and downs of the international energy market. The reform of the oil and gas system aims to activate and release the potential of China‘s rich oil and gas resources, guarantee national energy security, and meet the urgent needs for a better and greener life.

Furthermore, the reform of the power system is of utmost importance to China‘s energy security and economic and social development. Since the start of the new round of power system reform in 2015, improving the construction of the power market has been a top priority. The meeting of the Deep Reform Commission deployed the focus of China‘s next stage of deepening the reform of the power system.

In line with the development trend of the integration of the energy revolution and the digital revolution, China will continue to accelerate the conversion of old and new kinetic energy, establish and improve a power market that suits the country’s national conditions, and ensure that the energy transformation is safe, reliable, and affordable. This is not only related to the realization of the “double carbon” goal but also to people’s better life.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of energy security and security during his visit to Jiangsu Province from July 5th to 7th. He highlighted the need to accelerate the promotion of key technologies, iterative upgrades of core products, and the intelligent empowerment of new technologies to improve national energy security.

“Achieving the ‘double carbon’ goal is a wide-ranging and profound change, which cannot be achieved easily,” said General Secretary Xi Jinping at the 36th collective study of the 19th Central Political Bureau in January 2022. He emphasized the gradual withdrawal of traditional energy and the safe and reliable replacement of new energy. This includes planning and constructing a new energy supply and consumption system based on a large-scale wind power base, supported by clean, efficient, advanced, and energy-saving coal power, and stable, safe, and reliable ultra-high-voltage power transmission and transformation lines.

Although the road ahead is long, China is fully committed to achieving the “double carbon” goal and promoting green development. The reforms outlined by the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform are crucial steps towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

[Editor: Xu Hao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

