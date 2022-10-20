[The Epoch Times, October 20, 2022]A few days ago, the Chinese bond market fluctuated within a narrow range, and most real estate bonds fell. The bonds of the real estate giant Gemdale Group were sold again, and some bonds were “halved”.

On October 18, many bonds of Gemdale Group experienced large price fluctuations. “21 Gemdale 04” fell by more than 52% and closed at 43 yuan; “21 Gemdale 03” fell by more than 28%. Price 45 yuan; “21 Gemdale 01” fell over 20%, temporarily suspended during the session, closing price 48 yuan; “16 Gemdale 02” fell over 13%, closing price 45.8 yuan; “20 Gemdale 01” fell more than 11%, closing price The price is 58.6 yuan.

According to the statistics of the Enterprise Alert Link, at present, Gemdale Group has a total of 31 existing bonds with a total size of 41.601 billion yuan, of which there are 11 short-term bonds due within one year, with a total of 15.572 billion yuan, and the short-term bond funds account for 37.43%.

In addition, the share price of Gemdale Group has continued to fall since October. According to the “Securities Times” report, on October 18, the company’s stock price closed at 9.89 yuan per share, down 3.23%.

Except for Gemdale Group, on October 17, most real estate bonds in China fell, and the three bonds of Country Garden fell significantly. “21 Bidi 02” fell by more than 25%, “21 Bidi 04” fell by nearly 23%, and “20 Bidi 02” fell more than 16%. In addition, “15 Ocean 05” fell by nearly 7%, “20 Longfor 04” fell by more than 6%, “19 Zhongjun 01” and “20 Bidi 01” fell by more than 5%, and “21 Xuhui 01” fell by more than 4%. , “20 Bidi 03” fell more than 3%.

Bai Wenxi, vice chairman of the China Enterprise Capital Alliance, told China Business News that most of the real estate bonds fell sharply, which was related to the following two aspects: on the one hand, the central bank of the Communist Party of China and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy exceeding expectations have changed the fundamentals of the bond market in the capital market. On the one hand, the demand for real estate bond allocation by institutions has declined; on the other hand, the policy of easing credit is not well transmitted, and the property market is not well sold. In this context, the liquidity of real estate enterprises has deteriorated, and the debt restructuring of enterprises that have been out of danger is too slow. Some leading private real estate companies continue to explode, and the pressure of the new debt repayment peak period has spread to the overall market.

