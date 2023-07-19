China’s Real Estate Market Undergoes Major Changes Amidst Stabilization

China‘s real estate market is undergoing major changes as it stabilizes after a period of fluctuation, according to a mid-year economic observation. The first half of 2023 saw a rise and fall in the market, with demand declining in the second quarter. Sales of real estate companies cooled down and sales of new properties in some suburbs of first-tier cities were sluggish. Despite these trends, there have been positive changes such as a narrowing decline and turning from decline to rise.

Official data shows that China‘s real estate development investment fell by 7.9% year-on-year in the first half of the year. However, compared to last year, there have been positive changes that indicate the market is stabilizing. Economists predict that the real estate market will remain low and stabilize throughout the year, with a slow recovery expected in the second half of the year.

Behind the low level of stabilization, the property market is entering a new stage of development. Many ministries and commissions have released signals indicating this shift. Fu Linghui, a spokesman for China‘s National Bureau of Statistics, stated that real estate investment will remain at a low level for some time, but will gradually return to a reasonable level as market adjustments take place. This shift is driven by changes in the development stage of the real estate market and the adjustment of market supply and demand.

Experts have noted that the real estate market has undergone significant changes over the past 20 years of rapid development. Basic housing needs of residents have been met, the population size dividend is ending, and the leverage ratio of residents is already high. These factors indicate a structural downturn in the real estate market, and it is unlikely to undergo a major reversal as it has in the past.

In order to stabilize the property market, experts suggest short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures. In the short term, administrative measures such as purchase and loan restrictions may be gradually relaxed. From the supply side, efforts should be made to improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies and promote market-based clearing of risks. Medium and long-term adjustments and reforms will be key to the healthy development of the market, including promoting a new model of real estate development that is sustainable and promoting the establishment of tools such as public offering REITs.

Overall, China‘s real estate market is expected to stabilize at a low level and undergo major changes in its development stage. The market will continue to adjust and reforms will be necessary to ensure its healthy and sustainable growth in the future.

