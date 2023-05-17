China’s refined oil prices face the biggest drop this year, and diesel in some areas will return to the “6 yuan era”_Hangzhou Net

China’s refined oil prices have experienced the largest drop this year, and diesel in some areas will return to the “6 yuan era”

China News Agency, Beijing, May 16th (Reporter Pang Wuji) China‘s refined oil prices have dropped the most this year.

China‘s National Development and Reform Commission reported on the 16th that according to the recent changes in oil prices in the international market and in accordance with the current refined oil price formation mechanism, starting from 24:00 on the 16th, domestic gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 380 yuan (RMB, the same below) and 365 yuan per ton respectively. .

In terms of price increases, on a national average, No. 92 gasoline, No. 95 gasoline, and No. 0 diesel have been reduced by 0.30 yuan, 0.32 yuan, and 0.31 yuan per liter, respectively. This is the biggest drop among the five cuts in refined oil prices since the beginning of this year.

After the implementation of the oil price reduction policy, the cost of oil consumption by residents continued to decline. Xu Na, a refined oil analyst at Zhuo Chuang Information, pointed out that taking a family car with a fuel tank capacity of 50 liters as an example, it will cost 15 yuan less to fill up a tank of No. 92 gasoline and 16 yuan less than before with No. 95 gasoline.

In terms of fuel consumption, taking a small private car with a monthly run of 2,000 kilometers and a fuel consumption of 8 liters per 100 kilometers as an example, before the next price adjustment window opens (24:00 on May 30), consumers’ fuel consumption costs will be reduced by 22 yuan about.

In the logistics industry, taking a heavy truck with a monthly running distance of 10,000 kilometers and a fuel consumption of 38 liters per 100 kilometers as an example, before the next price adjustment window opens, the fuel cost of a single vehicle will be reduced by about 550 yuan.

It is worth noting that after the implementation of this reduction, the retail price limit of refined oil products will encounter “two consecutive drops”. Converted into price increases, No. 92 gasoline, No. 95 gasoline and No. 0 diesel have been reduced by 0.42 yuan, 0.45 yuan and 0.44 yuan respectively. Xu Na pointed out that diesel oil in Heilongjiang, Ningxia, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and other places will drop to “6 yuan per liter”, and the cost of factories and mines infrastructure and other projects will decrease.

After this price adjustment was implemented, since 2023, the retail price limit of domestic refined oil products has undergone a total of 10 adjustments, of which 3 times were raised, 5 times were lowered, and 2 times were stranded. After the ups and downs are balanced, the price of standard gasoline has been reduced by 170 yuan per ton, and the price of standard diesel has been reduced by 165 yuan per ton. Equivalent to a price increase, No. 92 gasoline, No. 95 gasoline, and No. 0 diesel per liter (compared with the price at the beginning of this year) were respectively reduced by 0.13 yuan, 0.14 yuan, and 0.14 yuan.