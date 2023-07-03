China’s Road Logistics Freight Index Shows Sufficient Transport Capacity in June

China‘s Road Logistics Freight Index Drops in June, but Supply Remains Sufficient

China‘s road logistics freight index for June stood at 102.4 points, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on July 3rd. This marks a decrease of 0.17% compared to the previous month and a drop of 0.32% year-on-year. Despite the decline, the supply of transport capacity remains relatively sufficient, with no significant changes observed.

The index for different vehicle models also saw a slight month-on-month and year-on-year decrease. The vehicle index, which focuses on bulk commodities and regional transportation, was at 102.5 points, down 0.19% from the previous month and 0.33% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the less-than-truckload light cargo index and the less-than-truckload heavy cargo index both experienced drops of 0.04% and 0.21% compared to the previous month, and 0.26% and 0.33% year-on-year, respectively.

In terms of demand, the economic operation has shown stability and improvement this month, with the production market demand experiencing a recovery. The manufacturing PMI index and new order index rebounded by 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively in June. However, both indices remain below the threshold of 50%. On the supply side, the capacity supply remains relatively sufficient compared to the previous period, with no significant changes observed.

Overall, both the supply and demand sides of the domestic market are improving rapidly. However, it is evident that the demand growth in the road market is still insufficient. Various factors such as the traditional off-season and the concentrated release of demand in the early stage contribute to the slight decline in the freight index, which is lower than the level of the same period last year. In terms of regions, Central China and the Shandong Peninsula witnessed a month-on-month rebound in freight indices, while other regions experienced varying degrees of decline.

Looking ahead, the current recovery of domestic market demand is limited, as high temperatures and adverse weather conditions in most areas impact road transportation. With overall demand remaining insufficient, enterprises face increased operating costs. It is therefore expected that the freight index will continue to fluctuate at a low level.

