China’s Securities Industry to Release Over 30 Billion Yuan with Targeted Reduction in RRR

China Securities Industry to Release Over 30 Billion Yuan of Funds through Reduction in RRR

China Settlement, a leading financial institution, has announced plans to reduce the minimum settlement reserve payment ratio for stock business, which is expected to release more than 30 billion yuan of funds into the market. The move is part of the securities industry’s targeted “reduction in RRR” (reserve requirement ratio), aimed at improving the efficiency of capital use for market institutions such as securities companies and fund managers.

The minimum settlement reserve payment ratio for stock business will be lowered from the current 16% to an average of close to 13% starting from October 2023. This adjustment will be accompanied by differentiated arrangements for payment ratios of reserve funds based on specific timeframes of receipt and payment of funds. Settlement participants with earlier payment times and later withdrawal times will be charged a lower minimum settlement reserve payment.

Industry professionals estimate that this reduction in the settlement reserve payment ratio could release between 30 billion to 40 billion yuan of funds into the market. This measure is expected to not only boost market liquidity but also enhance the efficiency of capital utilization for securities companies and fund managers.

China Settlement has further streamlined the proportion parameters of the minimum settlement reserve fund for differentiated stock business, as compared to the previous regulations. The institution has provided settlement participants with the flexibility to choose between differentiated or fixed minimum settlement reserve ratio calculation methods for custody business.

The implementation of this latest measure follows the delivery versus payment (DVP) reform introduced in December 2022, which required securities companies to adjust their settlement habits to facilitate early payment in brokerage, margin financing, securities lending, and self-operated businesses. The formalization of the differentiated reduction of settlement reserve funds will help achieve an average reduction to close to 13% in the minimum settlement reserve payment ratio for stock business.

China Settlement emphasized that it has conducted thorough calculations and preparations to ensure the security and stability of the settlement system. While reducing the payment ratio of the minimum settlement reserve fund, the institution will prioritize the refinement of settlement risk management to improve the efficiency of market fund utilization and boost market confidence.

The targeted “reduction in RRR” implemented by the securities industry is part of ongoing efforts to stimulate economic growth, support market liquidity, and foster a favorable environment for market participants. With the expected release of over 30 billion yuan of funds, the securities industry is poised to benefit from enhanced capital utilization and increased market confidence.

