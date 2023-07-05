China’s Service Industry Growth Slows in June, Reflecting Weakening Demand

China‘s Service Industry Prosperity Continues, But Growth Slows Down

In June, China‘s service industry maintained its prosperity above the critical point for the sixth consecutive month, although the growth rate has slowed down due to weakening demand.

According to the June 2023 Caixin China General Service Industry Business Activity Index (Service Industry PMI) released on July 5, the index recorded 53.9—a decrease of 3.2 percentage points from the previous month. While it has been in the expansion range for six consecutive months, the index reached a six-month low, just above January 2023.

In comparison, the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI for June 2023 recorded 50.5—a slight decrease of 0.4 percentage points from May. The manufacturing industry has been in the expansion range for two consecutive months. However, the decline in the prosperity of both industries dragged down Caixin China‘s composite PMI by 3.1 percentage points to 52.5 in June, indicating a slowdown in the production and operation of enterprises.

Interestingly, these findings are not completely consistent with the PMI data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The bureau reported that the manufacturing PMI in June 2023 increased to 49.0—a rise of 0.2 percentage points from May, marking three consecutive months in the contraction range. Meanwhile, the service industry PMI fell to 52.8—a decrease of 1.0 percentage points from May. As the service PMI fell more than the manufacturing sector rose, the composite PMI output index in May decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 52.3.

Analyzing the sub-item data, it is evident that the supply and demand of the service industry continued to expand, albeit at a slower pace. The service industry’s business activity index and new order index have been above the line of growth and contraction for six consecutive months, but they reached their lowest values in the past six months. The new export orders index also remained in the expansion range for six consecutive months, indicating stable external demand. Enterprises reported that the lifting of epidemic restrictions has benefited the service industry through the recovery of tourism and transportation.

As market conditions improve, companies are increasing employment to restore production capacity. The service industry’s employment index has been above the expansion line for five consecutive months, but the expansion was limited in June. Despite the expansion of employment, new orders continue to accumulate, resulting in an increased backlog of work.

The operating costs of the service industry rose significantly in June, attributed to rising labor costs and raw material prices. Many companies responded to the rising input costs by raising their prices, although market competition limited their ability to increase prices. The sales price index is still in the shrinking range, but the rate of decline has narrowed.

Confidence in the services sector rose in June for the first time in five months. Industry experts expect economic conditions to improve in the coming year, supporting the growth of sales and operations.

Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Think Tank, highlighted that the current economic recovery is not firmly grounded and slower than expected. Insufficient endogenous driving force, weak demand, and poor market expectations remain pressing problems. The June Caixin China PMI revealed a significant weakness in the manufacturing industry, with declining employment levels, increased inflationary pressures, and fading optimistic expectations. Although the service industry is still in the post-epidemic recovery phase, its momentum is weakening. Wang advised strengthening macro-level support and improving efficiency at the micro-level, ensuring that policy measures directly benefit market players and effectively improve employment and market expectations.

