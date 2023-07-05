China’s slowdown slows European stock exchanges, UniCredit sprint in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Session in “red” for the European Stock Exchanges awaiting the reopening of Wall Street after Independence Day and the minutes of the last Fed meeting in the evening. The markets thus remain focused on the future of monetary policies and, in Europe, on the risks of recession and await the start of the quarterly season to understand what to expect from the second half of the year. However, the signals from China are not helping, where the service sector is recording expansion for the sixth consecutive month, but with the index indicating an unexpected slowdown in activity. The FTSE MIB is moving in negative territory in Piazza Affari, with the Milanese index taking a breather after a positive series of six sessions, which brought it back to its highest level since 2008. The French CAC 40 is also losing share among the big names, the DAX 30 in Frankfurt and London (FT-SE 100).

The slowdown in services in China, the analysts of Mps Capital Services explain, is a trend “also recorded by the other main economies, first of all the USA and the Eurozone and which would confirm the need for the Chinese economy for greater stimuli from the authorities for now they have limited themselves to liquidity injections and rate cuts». For this reason, fears of a slowdown in global growth, to which are added the tensions between Washington and Beijing, “are translating into a weakness in share prices”.

In Piazza Affari ok Saipem and Unicredit, the tech sector suffers

In Piazza Affari, on the main price list, the upward series continues for Nexi which rises again and collects the positive opinion of Ubs analysts. The industry is doing well with Leonardo – Finmeccanica, the luxury of Ferrari and among the oil companies Saipem. Unicredit also resumes its run, which is an exception in a generally weak banking sector. Telecom Italia’s stock is volatile the day after the hearing of the CEO Pietro Labriola in the Senate. Weak asset management, followed by Banca Generali, and the technology sector which, with Stmicroelectronics, is particularly affected by the US-China geopolitical tensions and the so-called “chip war”, like the whole sector.

Stable spread at 174 basis points, yield rises to 4.21%

Stable the spread between BTp and Bund. Indeed, in the first part of the session, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the German bond of the same duration stood at 174 basis points, on the same level as the previous day’s closing. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP rose slightly, starting at 4.21% from 4.19% at the previous closing.

Euro maintains the threshold of 1.09 dollars, oil is down

On the currency market, the euro-dollar exchange rate fluctuated at 1.09 (from 1.0914 at the end of July 4th) while the euro/yen was at 157.63 (157.43). Dollar/yen at 144.6 (144.44). Oil slows down after the run of the last two sessions: Brent in September at 76.06 dollars (-0.25) and Wti in August at 71.13 dollars (-0.27%).

