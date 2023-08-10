China’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Development Index Continues to Rise, Reaching 89.3 in July

China‘s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Development Index Continues to Rise in July

August 10, 2023

China‘s small and medium-sized enterprise development index experienced a significant increase in July, according to data released by the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises on August 9. The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Index (SMEDI) reached 89.3, a 0.2-point increase from the previous month, marking two consecutive months of growth. While this figure is higher than the same period in 2022, it remains lower than the same period in 2021.

The continuous rise in the index can be attributed to the introduction of various policies and measures aimed at supporting the private economy and private investment. These initiatives have effectively stimulated the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Examining the sub-industry index, it was found that six sectors experienced growth, while two sectors saw a decline. Notably, the industry, transportation, postal storage, real estate, social service, information transmission computer service software, and accommodation and catering industries all witnessed increases of 0.2 or 0.3 points from the previous month. However, the construction industry and wholesale and retail trade sectors experienced a slight decrease of 0.1 points.

Further analysis revealed that five sub-indices increased, one decreased, and two remained stable. The macroeconomic perception index, comprehensive business index, market index, and input index all showed growth for two consecutive months, while the labor force index increased for three consecutive months. The benefit index plateaued after a period of decline, and the cost index shifted from rising to falling. However, the capital index continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate for two consecutive months.

The rise in the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Development Index reflects the resilience and adaptability of these enterprises in China‘s evolving economic landscape. As the government implements more measures to support and nurture the private sector, it is expected that the growth trend will continue in the coming months.

