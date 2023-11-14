Home » China’s Stable Credit Volume Supports Real Economy
China's Stable Credit Volume Supports Real Economy

The People’s Bank of China recently released data showing that RMB loans increased by 738.4 billion yuan in October, marking an increase of 105.8 billion yuan year-on-year. The “small month” of credit at the beginning of the quarter saw stable total credit volume with financial resources continuing to flow to more demanding areas of the real economy, providing strong support for economic recovery and development.

In the same month, loans to enterprises (institutions) increased by 516.3 billion yuan, making it the main force driving credit growth. Meanwhile, bill financing and loans from non-banking financial institutions increased by 317.6 billion yuan and 208.8 billion yuan, respectively.

Credit supply was generally stable in October. However, the need for further optimization of the credit structure has attracted attention from many market participants and experts. October saw an increase in new medium- and long-term loans to households, with existing mortgage interest rate adjustments providing support for residents’ medium and long-term loans.

Despite this stable credit growth, challenges in stabilizing currency and credit are increasing as the economy continues to recover. The People’s Bank of China is using a variety of monetary policy tools to maintain reasonably sufficient liquidity and guide financial institutions to enhance the stability and sustainability of credit growth.

Looking ahead, the Central Financial Work Conference recently made arrangements for financial work, with the People’s Bank of China emphasizing its commitment to maintaining the stability of monetary policy to support the stable growth of the real economy. The bank also plans to increase support for major strategies, key areas, and weak links, ensuring smooth channels for funds to enter the real economy.

The Chief Economist of China Minsheng Bank, Wen Bin, expressed optimism that, as the financial system implements the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference, the quality and efficiency of loans is expected to be further improved. Key areas and weak links with increased structural policy tools will receive strong support, ultimately supporting continued economic growth and high-quality development.

