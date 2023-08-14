Home » China’s State Council Releases Opinions to Enhance Attraction of Foreign Investment
China’s State Council Releases Opinions to Enhance Attraction of Foreign Investment

China Establishes New Policies to Attract Foreign Investment

The State Council of the People’s Republic of China has recently issued a set of opinions aimed at optimizing the foreign investment environment and enhancing the attraction of foreign investment. The new policies, titled “Opinions on Further Optimizing the Foreign Investment Environment and Enhancing the Attraction of Foreign Investment”, emphasize the importance of creating a market-oriented, legalized, and internationally competitive business environment.

The “Opinions” put forward 24 policy measures across six different aspects. The first aspect focuses on improving the quality of utilizing foreign capital. This includes intensifying the introduction of foreign capital in key areas and expanding the opening up of the service industry. The second aspect guarantees national treatment for foreign-invested enterprises, ensuring their participation in government procurement activities and equal enjoyment of supporting policies.

The third aspect aims to strengthen the protection of foreign investment by improving the protection mechanism for foreign investment rights and interests and enhancing the enforcement of intellectual property rights. The fourth aspect focuses on improving the level of investment and operation facilitation by optimizing policies related to foreign employees of foreign-invested enterprises and streamlining law enforcement inspections.

The fifth aspect highlights fiscal and taxation support, including strengthening the guarantee of foreign investment promotion funds and implementing preferential tax policies for foreign-invested enterprises. The sixth aspect aims to improve foreign investment promotion methods by enhancing the working mechanism for attracting investment and expanding foreign investment promotion channels.

The “Opinions” call for all regions, departments, and relevant units to earnestly implement these policies and make efforts to optimize the foreign investment environment. They also encourage local governments to introduce supporting measures according to their specific conditions to enhance policy synergy. The Ministry of Commerce is tasked with providing guidance and coordination with relevant departments to ensure the effective implementation of the policies.

The issuance of these opinions reflects China‘s commitment to promoting high-level opening up and building a modern socialist country. By creating a more attractive investment environment and enhancing the protection of foreign investment, China aims to attract and utilize foreign investment more vigorously and contribute to its economic growth and development.

(Source: Chinanews.com/Editor: Luo Yu)

