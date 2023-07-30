China’s Steel Exports Surge in the First Half of 2021, Highlighting International Competitiveness

China‘s steel exports have experienced a significant increase in the first half of the year, according to the Sixth Council (Enlarged) Meeting of the Sixth China Iron and Steel Industry Association. Tan Chengxu, president of the China Iron and Steel Industry Association, highlighted the release of China‘s international competitiveness and potential in the steel industry.

During the first half of the year, China exported 43.58 million tons of steel products, marking a year-on-year increase of 31.3%. Additionally, steel billet exports increased by 112.6%, reaching 1.67 million tons. The export of crude steel also saw a substantial increase of 64.3%, totaling 42.11 million tons. These export figures have helped to alleviate the supply and demand pressures in the domestic market.

However, despite the increase in steel exports, prices have experienced a decline compared to the previous year. The average price of China‘s steel exports in the first half of the year was $1,075 per ton, which represents a year-on-year decrease of 24.7%. In contrast, the average import price rose by 10.2% to $1,718 per ton.

The data indicates that the export volume of most steel products in China has significantly increased, with 18 out of 21 major types of steel products experiencing year-on-year growth. Seventeen of these types saw growth rates surpassing 10%, and thick steel plates and steel bars experienced growth rates exceeding 100%. Asia remains the primary destination for China‘s steel exports, but there has also been significant export growth to Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Experts attribute these developments in the steel import and export market to changes in supply and demand at home and abroad, as well as policy factors. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Tan Chengxu anticipates a narrowing growth rate of China‘s steel export volume and a continued low import volume. The global economic slowdown is expected to limit the growth potential of China‘s indirect steel exports, leading overall exports to remain stable throughout the year.