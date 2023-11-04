China’s Stock Issuance Registration System Reform: Five Years of Exploration and Boosting New Economic Forces

Title: Five Years of Registration System Reform: China‘s Capital Market Boosts New Economic Forces

Introduction

In a significant move five years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced the establishment of the Science and Technology Innovation Board on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the pilot registration system, marking the beginning of China‘s capital market reform. Over the years, the registration system has driven the growth of China‘s stock market, fostering a conducive environment for the launch of new economic forces. This article discusses the impact of the registration system reform and its contributions to the development of the capital market.

Improved Market Structure and Service Functions

With the comprehensive implementation of the registration system, China‘s capital market has witnessed substantial improvements in its basic system, market structure, service functions, and ability to support the real economy. Since the launch of the pilot registration system, more than a thousand A-share companies have been approved for registration. This reform has enabled companies to overcome development constraints and accelerate their growth. The registration system has particularly enhanced the capital market’s support for technological innovation. Within six months, the Science and Technology Innovation Board and GEM raised a combined total of 205.4 billion yuan, exceeding expectations by 80%.

Inclusive Listing Conditions and Diversified Capital Market

The registration system has made listing conditions more inclusive, catering to the financing needs of red-chip companies and technology innovation firms that are still in the research stage and have not yet achieved profitability. This shift has directed more capital towards the technology sector, thereby facilitating the “technology-industry-financial” cycle. Furthermore, the registration system has improved the pattern of China‘s multi-level capital market. With the establishment of the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the reform of GEM, and the integration of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s main board and SME board, the capital market can now provide financing options suitable for enterprises at different stages of development.

Marketization of A-shares and Efficiency of IPO Review

The registration-based reform has significantly enhanced the marketization of A-shares and improved the efficiency of IPO review and issuance. The market-oriented mechanism, centered on information disclosure, has eliminated administrative controls on new share prices and scale, resulting in greater efficiency, transparency, and predictability. Key system improvements, such as relaxed price limits and smoother delisting channels, have enhanced the pricing efficiency of the secondary market and optimized the industry structure, investor structure, and valuation system of A-shares. This reform has attracted more professional and institutional investors, making them the mainstream participants in the market.

Growing Scale of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Funds

Following the announcement of the registration system, the total assets of public funds have doubled, exceeding 27 trillion yuan by the third quarter of 2023. Moreover, public funds have significantly increased their positions on the GEM and the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The popularity of ETFs tracking the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index has also surged, with a total management scale surpassing 140 billion yuan. The success of ETFs, such as China Asset Management’s Science and Technology Innovation 50 ETF, is a testament to the growing interest in investing in the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

Continued Improvement in New Share Pricing Mechanism

The implementation of the comprehensive registration system has transformed the perception of listing as a guaranteed wealth generator. Subscribing to new shares is now considered a risk-bearing investment behavior. The improved IPO mechanism and delisting system ensure that companies must show genuine growth and value to maintain their position. The pricing mechanism for new shares has become more market-oriented, minimizing the presence of shell companies. As a result, rational investment strategies are gaining prominence, and the investment logic in A-shares is returning to a focus on long-term growth and value.

Conclusion

Five years of registration system reform in China‘s capital market have brought about significant improvements, transforming the market into a catalyst for new economic forces. The registration system has addressed the financing needs of various enterprises, enhanced the market structure, and improved the efficiency and transparency of the IPO process. The growing scale of entrepreneurship and innovation funds and the popularity of ETFs tracking the Science and Technology Innovation Board indicate increased investor confidence in the market. As the reform continues, China‘s capital market will remain robust and supportive of the country’s economic growth.

Share this: Facebook

X

