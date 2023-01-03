The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (3rd) the China Storage Index for December 2022. With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, China‘s storage index rebounded more obviously than last month, and the operation of the storage industry has resumed.

In December 2022, China‘s storage index was 48.7%, an increase of 4.6 percentage points from the previous month. Most of the sub-indices rose to varying degrees from the previous month, especially the new orders index and the business profit index rebounded by more than 10 percentage points.

Specifically, the new orders index in December 2022 was 50.9%, an increase of 10.1 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, the new order index of coal, food, agricultural and sideline products, medicine and other varieties is in the expansion range of more than 50%; the new order index of steel products, chemicals, textiles, daily necessities and other varieties is in the contraction range of less than 50%.

In December 2022, the business volume index was 50.6%, an increase of 8.1 percentage points from the previous month. In terms of varieties, the business volume index of building materials, coal, machinery and equipment, agricultural and sideline products, and pharmaceuticals is in the expansion range of more than 50%, and the business volume index of steel products, chemicals, mineral products, clothing, and daily necessities is in the contraction range of less than 50%. interval.

In addition, due to the impact of the epidemic, the efficiency of goods turnover is still low, the rate of personnel attendance has declined, upstream production activities have slowed down, and logistics and transportation are still under pressure.

Judging from the later trend, the business activity expectation index in December 2022 was 51.7%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month. The business activity expectation index rose slightly, indicating that companies’ confidence in the future has recovered, the adverse impact of the epidemic will be repaired soon, and signs of economic stabilization and upward growth will gradually appear in the first quarter of 2023.

Cai Jin, Vice President of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing: After the epidemic is over, some stock demand and rigid demand will be further released, and it will also stimulate the entire economy, especially the demand side. The entire economy, production and life will enter a normal and orderly track.