China’s Storage Industry Maintains Strong Performance with Sixth Consecutive Month of Expansion: July Storage Index Reaches 52.2%

China‘s Storage Industry Continues to Show Positive Growth in July

CCTV News – On August 2, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released the China Storage Index for July, which serves as a key indicator of the storage industry’s performance. The index showed that China‘s storage industry has been experiencing expansion for the past six consecutive months, indicating a positive trend in inventory changes for crucial commodities.

The storage index for July was revealed to be 52.2%, marking a 1.5 percentage point increase from the previous month. All major sub-indices remained within the expansion range, with notable improvements in business volume, facility utilization rate, ending inventory, and business activity expectations. This upward trajectory suggests that warehousing enterprises have been actively engaged in production and operation, resulting in a considerable increase in business volume and high turnover efficiency for commodities. Furthermore, the smooth connection between upstream and downstream sectors of the supply chain has contributed to the rise in inventory levels.

Examining specific product categories, the business volume of bulk commodities and consumer goods exhibited a general increase in July. Notably, the business volume index for non-ferrous metals, mineral products, clothing, textiles, and other commodities witnessed significant growth.

In terms of business activity expectations, the index for July reached 56.4%, a rise of 2.7 percentage points from the previous month. This continuous upsurge reflects a relatively high level of prosperity and strong confidence among enterprises, indicating optimistic expectations for future market operations.

The ongoing recovery of the national economy since 2023 has been improving. Recently, the central government has proposed measures to intensify macro-policy regulation, focusing on expanding domestic demand. These measures include 20 initiatives to promote consumption, accelerating the issuance and utilization of special bonds by local governments, and adjusting real estate policies based on urban policies to boost the development and growth of the private economy.

Experts have noted that with the accelerated implementation of these measures and the consequent policy effects, the demand for warehousing business still has room for growth. As a result, they predict that the warehousing industry will continue to maintain a positive operating trend in the coming months.

Overall, the China Storage Index for July highlights the robust performance of the storage industry, indicating an upward trajectory for the Chinese economy. The consistent expansion over the past six months, along with the positive outlook for future market operations, bodes well for the country’s warehousing sector.

