China’s Struggling Economy Calls for More Stimulus Measures, but Not the Right Ones

Title: China Faces Dilemma as Economic Stimulus Measures Fall Short

Introduction:

China is grappling with a struggling domestic economy as GDP growth slows down in the second quarter of this year. The country’s traditional measures of economic stimulus are proving ineffective, prompting economists to call for a shift towards direct support for individual consumers. However, concerns over debt levels and a desire to avoid re-inflating the property bubble have led Chinese policymakers to adopt a cautious approach. With the upcoming meeting of top officials, the expectation is that limited measures will be announced, leaving the question of long-term economic stability unanswered.

Sluggish Economic Recovery Raises Concerns:

China‘s second-quarter GDP growth of 0.8% reflects a loss of momentum in the economy, despite the lifting of strict epidemic prevention measures. Year-over-year GDP growth also fell short of economists’ expectations. Additional worrisome signs, such as rising youth unemployment and weak consumer spending, further highlight the need for a stronger response from the government.

Ineffectiveness of Traditional Pro-Growth Measures:

The Chinese government’s traditional approach of spending on infrastructure and supporting manufacturers is proving less effective in stimulating the economy. Businesses and households are hesitant to borrow or invest, diminishing the impact of credit pumping and minor interest rate cuts. Economists argue that a more direct approach targeting individual consumers is needed to revive economic growth.

Need for a New Economic Stimulus Strategy:

Experts increasingly call on Beijing to adopt a new approach that focuses on propping up consumer spending and increasing household income. Suggestions include direct subsidies to households, increased spending in healthcare, pensions, and unemployment insurance, and greater ease for Chinese migrant workers. These policies are seen as crucial for short-term economic revitalization and long-term rebalancing away from excessive reliance on investment and exports.

Challenges and Constraints:

Implementing a new economic stimulus strategy poses challenges for Chinese policymakers. Radical changes in the social fabric may destabilize the lives of millions of people, making these changes unlikely to happen anytime soon. Furthermore, concerns over debt accumulation and the desire to avoid inflating the property bubble call for targeted and modest stimulus measures, limiting the scope of any future initiatives.

Government’s Focus on Tax Cuts and Business Support:

The Chinese government has primarily focused on tax cuts for businesses and manufacturers rather than direct subsidies for households. This approach aims to avoid encouraging saving instead of spending. The emphasis on helping businesses through tax relief reflects the belief that the Chinese economy is still largely on track to achieve its growth target of around 5% this year, reducing the immediate need for extensive stimulus measures.

Uncertain Economic Future:

The upcoming meeting of top Chinese officials is expected to yield limited measures in response to the struggling economy. Concerns are growing about the Chinese economy’s long-term stability, pointing to potential challenges in 2024 and beyond. The real threat lies in whether the government can strike a balance between short-term economic recovery and long-term sustainable growth.

Conclusion:

As China‘s struggling domestic economy calls for stronger measures, Chinese policymakers find themselves at a crossroads. The ineffectiveness of traditional pro-growth approaches necessitates a shift towards direct support for individual consumers. However, concerns over debt levels and a desire to avoid re-inflation of the property bubble have led to a cautious approach by the government. The upcoming meeting of top officials is expected to offer limited measures rather than comprehensive stimulus, leaving the question of long-term economic stability unanswered.