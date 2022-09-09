Home Business China’s top 500 private enterprises list announced the 50 companies in the Greater Bay Area – Xinhua English.news.cn
The list of the top 500 private enterprises in China announced that the 50 enterprises in the Greater Bay Area were on the list

Southern Net News (Reporter/He Ziyang Intern/Zhan Qingting) On September 7, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce announced on its official website the list of the top 500 private enterprises in China in 2022. Among them, there are 50 companies in the Greater Bay Area, and 5 companies are on the list. Top 10 on the list.

In the list announced this time, a total of 51 companies from Guangdong were selected, of which 50 companies are located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Among the listed companies in the Greater Bay Area, 25 are from Shenzhen and 12 are from Guangzhou. Guangzhou-Shenzhen companies account for 74% of the total number of companies on the list. In addition, a total of 5 companies in the Greater Bay Area entered the top ten list, namely Zhengwei International Group Co., Ltd., Huawei Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., Tencent Holdings Co., Ltd., Country Garden Holdings Co., Ltd. and Vanke Enterprise Co., Ltd.

From the perspective of industry distribution, the manufacturing industry still dominates, with 25 of the 50 listed companies in the manufacturing industry; followed by the real estate industry, with a total of 8 companies on the list.

From the perspective of revenue, there are 15 enterprises with a total operating income of 100 billion in the Greater Bay Area, namely Zhengwei, Huawei, Tencent Holdings, Country Garden, Vanke, Midea, TCL, BYD, SF Holding, Gree, Luxshare Precision, Digital China , Sunshine Insurance, Vipshop, Dinglong Industry. There are three companies with total assets exceeding one trillion yuan, namely Country Garden, Vanke, and Tencent Holdings. There are 3 companies with a tax payment of more than 50 billion yuan, namely Vanke, Huawei and Country Garden. Huawei continued to rank first in R&D investment, reaching 142.7 billion yuan.

It is understood that this year is the 24th survey on large-scale private enterprises organized and carried out by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. The threshold for entering the top 500 private enterprises reached 26.367 billion yuan, an increase of 2.866 billion yuan over the previous year.

