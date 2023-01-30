Home Business China’s Top Nuclear Research Institute Still Using U.S. Chips Despite Blacklisting Decades Ago – WSJ
Business

China’s Top Nuclear Research Institute Still Using U.S. Chips Despite Blacklisting Decades Ago – WSJ

by admin
China’s Top Nuclear Research Institute Still Using U.S. Chips Despite Blacklisting Decades Ago – WSJ

China‘s top nuclear weapons research institute has purchased advanced American computer chips at least a dozen times over the past two and a half years, successfully circumventing decades of U.S. export restrictions on such sales.

Procurement documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show that while the China Academy of Engineering Physics was placed on a U.S. export blacklist as early as 1997, its Since 2020, the agency has still managed to secure semiconductors from U.S. companies such as Intel Corp. (INTC) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

The chips, which are widely used in data centers and personal computers, are sourced through middlemen in China. Some were purchased as components of computing systems, and many were procured by a laboratory at the Chinese Academy of Physics that studies computational fluid dynamics. Computational fluid dynamics is broad, including modeling of nuclear explosions.

See also  Medium-sized Italian companies at the top in Europe for productivity

You may also like

Shanghai Stock Exchange reopens: this index is heading...

Morning Post | China’s mobile phone shipments plummeted...

A2A: successfully placed a new 500 million Green...

Two innovative oral anti-new coronavirus drugs are conditionally...

Wall Street confirms upward trend at the beginning...

Ping An Securities: Liquor sales are picking up...

Two innovative oral anti-new coronavirus drugs are conditionally...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures opened higher and...

$200 billion!Five energy giants hit record profits

Ranking of domestic mobile phone shipments in 2022:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy