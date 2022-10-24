The pace of export growth in China has slowed. In September, exports rose 5.7% year-on-year to $ 322.76 billion, compared with the + 7.1% increase in August. This is what emerged from the data published by the customs authorities of China: data that have been postponed with respect to the date on which they should have been published.

It is recalled that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China took place from 16 to 22 October. The export data highlighted a growth lower than the + 5.8% estimated by analysts.

Imports, on the other hand, grew by 0.3%, on an annual basis, to $ 238.01 billion, at the same pace of growth as in August, and below the + 1.3% expected by the consensus.

The trade balance thus highlighted a surplus worth US $ 84.75 billion in September, lower than the $ 79.39 billion in August.