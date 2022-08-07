China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan

According to customs statistics, in the first seven months of this year, China‘s total import and export value was 23.6 trillion yuan, an increase of 10.4% over the same period last year (the same below). Among them, exports were 13.37 trillion yuan, an increase of 14.7%; imports were 10.23 trillion yuan, an increase of 5.3%; the trade surplus was 3.14 trillion yuan, an increase of 62.1%. In US dollar terms, China‘s total import and export value in the first seven months was US$3.64 trillion, an increase of 10.4%. Among them, the export was 2.06 trillion US dollars, an increase of 14.6%; the import was 1.58 trillion US dollars, an increase of 5.3%; the trade surplus was 482.3 billion US dollars, an increase of 61.6%.