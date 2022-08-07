Home Business China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn
China's trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan

by admin
China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn
China’s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan

2022-08-07

Source: Securities Times e Company

Securities Times · e company

2022-08-07 11:14

According to customs statistics, in the first seven months of this year, China‘s total import and export value was 23.6 trillion yuan, an increase of 10.4% over the same period last year (the same below). Among them, exports were 13.37 trillion yuan, an increase of 14.7%; imports were 10.23 trillion yuan, an increase of 5.3%; the trade surplus was 3.14 trillion yuan, an increase of 62.1%. In US dollar terms, China‘s total import and export value in the first seven months was US$3.64 trillion, an increase of 10.4%. Among them, the export was 2.06 trillion US dollars, an increase of 14.6%; the import was 1.58 trillion US dollars, an increase of 5.3%; the trade surplus was 482.3 billion US dollars, an increase of 61.6%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    China‘s trade surplus in July expanded by 90.9% to 682.69 billion yuan

    2022-08-07

