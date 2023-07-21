China’s Troubling Downturn: The Struggles of the Property Market Suggest a Weak Economic Recovery

China‘s Property Market Downturn Raises Concerns Amid Economic Recovery

China‘s economic recovery is facing new challenges as attention shifts to a downturn in its property market. With sluggish overall economic growth, particularly in the real estate sector, hopes are rising for stimulus measures to revitalize a post-epidemic recovery that has fallen short of expectations.

However, the support provided so far for retail consumption and the property market has been limited and inconsistent, with the majority of funds directed towards traditional stimulus targets like infrastructure. The lackluster performance of the real estate industry has cast a shadow over China‘s overall economic outlook, as it is estimated to account for 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently announced that real estate GDP declined by 1.2% in the second quarter. This data coincided with other reports highlighting weaknesses in sectors such as retail and lackluster GDP growth.

As a result, major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup Inc. have all cut their full-year growth forecasts for China by at least half a percentage point, down to 5%. This represents a significant drop for an economy that has historically recorded growth rates of over 10% annually.

The downturn in the real estate market raises concerns about whether low growth has become the new normal for the world‘s second-largest economy. This situation mirrors the broader reshaping of China‘s economic development.

Individuals who had invested their savings in housing are now witnessing a decline in their main asset. In some major cities, buildings are sitting vacant, and sales among the top 100 developers have fallen by more than 28% year-on-year. This is in stark contrast to the 6.7% rise witnessed in May.

Shenzhen, known as the “world‘s factory” in southern China, has experienced explosive growth as a tech powerhouse. However, recent reports indicate a boom-and-bust cycle in the city’s real estate market. The number of professionally rated real estate agents in Shenzhen has been halved, illustrating the precarious nature of the industry.

Many agents have now resorted to advertising their independent real estate agency businesses through apps like Little Red Book. While the income may be less than before, some agents have expressed relief that they can now take a break.

To stimulate consumption and support the struggling housing sector, the Ministry of Commerce recently issued policies aimed at household products. However, these policies have received minimal attention in China, with many homeowners hoping for a recovery in property prices rather than investing in new items for their homes.

The real estate woes are not limited to mainland China, as Hong Kong has also been affected by recent political turmoil. Approximately 13 million square feet of office space is currently vacant in the city, with a Grade A office vacancy rate reaching nearly 15% – three times the rate in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the trend of working from home have taken a toll on global office leasing, while foreign companies are leaving Hong Kong due to Beijing’s increasing control over the territory. Furthermore, the arrest of democracy advocates and their relocation overseas have contributed to the worsening situation.

However, mainlanders now seem eager to fill the void left by departing foreign companies, as travel restrictions are lifted during the pandemic. Surveys and negotiations for office space have become more active, and some solid leasing deals have been made, helping to reduce vacancy rates in the market.

Despite these developments, Hong Kong’s vacancy rate remains three times higher than that of Singapore. With a vacancy rate of 4.6%, many companies are choosing to relocate to Singapore due to China‘s tightening grip on Hong Kong.

Real estate analysts, such as Rosealea Yao from GaveKal Dragonomics, believe that China‘s property market has not yet reached its bottom. Yao describes the situation as quite dangerous, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the real estate sector’s future.

In conclusion, as China‘s economic recovery struggles, the focus is shifting to the troubling downturn in its property market. With limited policy support, concerns are growing about the long-term implications of low growth on the country’s economy. The real estate industry’s performance serves as a microcosm of the broader economic transformation taking place in China, prompting questions about the future trajectory of the world‘s second-largest economy.

(Note: This article is translated from MarketWatch, an independent publication operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal.)

