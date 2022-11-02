- China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that the volume of warehousing business has dropped, and the inventory of enterprises has dropped significantly. China Logistics and Purchasing Network
- Under the pressure of the dynamic clearing policy, China’s manufacturing activity slowed down more than expected Wall Street Journal
- Caixin China’s manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in October, in contractionary territory for three consecutive months Caixin Global
- Factors such as the continuous clearing of epidemic prevention “tortures” led to an unexpected drop in China’s industrial output in October VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
