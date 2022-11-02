Home Business China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that the volume of warehousing business has dropped, and the inventory of enterprises has dropped significantly
Business

China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that the volume of warehousing business has dropped, and the inventory of enterprises has dropped significantly

by admin
China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that the volume of warehousing business has dropped, and the inventory of enterprises has dropped significantly
  1. China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that the volume of warehousing business has dropped, and the inventory of enterprises has dropped significantly. China Logistics and Purchasing Network
  2. Under the pressure of the dynamic clearing policy, China’s manufacturing activity slowed down more than expected Wall Street Journal
  3. Caixin China’s manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in October, in contractionary territory for three consecutive months Caixin Global
  4. Factors such as the continuous clearing of epidemic prevention “tortures” led to an unexpected drop in China’s industrial output in October VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  5. Caixin’s China manufacturing PMI edged up to 49.2 in October, but still contracted for third straight month Wall Street Journal
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  The consumption volume has surged and hit a new high!The industry releases positive signals and reveals the secret of a large increase in stocks of northbound funds

You may also like

China’s warehousing index in October 2022 shows that...

The development of intelligent networked vehicles still needs...

3 quarters of revenue of 23.1 billion, loss...

iPhone sales in China plummeted 27%! 14 series...

The red light before the Fed’s decision to...

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI index rising in October

Australia: central bank raises rates by 25bps. Seventh...

Twitter, Musk’s turning point: to get the blue...

World Gold Council: Global gold demand in the...

Twitter: board canceled and Tesla employees involved. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy