Chinese Assets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Stock Plunge Intensifies on Expectations of Interest Rate Hikes

Collapse again! What impact will the plunge in U.S. stocks caused by expectations of interest rate hikes have on Chinese assets?

Brothers and sisters, this holiday is not peaceful. The U.S. stock market crashed again last night.

Let’s see what happened.

U.S. stocks plummet

U.S. stocks continued to decline in early trading on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 400 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index plunging nearly 2%. European stock markets also tumbled.

What is the reason for the sharp decline?

First, interest rate hike expectations.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed should keep interest rates higher “for a longer period of time” to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also expressed concerns about rising oil prices hindering progress in lowering inflation and suggested the possibility of raising interest rates again this year.

More and more Wall Street strategists are sounding the alarm about the impact of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on U.S. stocks. Goldman Sachs has joined Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase in warning that higher interest rates could trigger further losses in stocks.

Second, U.S. bond yields soared.

The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 4.787%, a new high in 16 years. This increase in the risk-free rate of return is forcing investors to re-evaluate the value of risky assets such as stocks. It also leads to higher financing costs in the global financial market, tightening market liquidity and putting downward pressure on the valuation of risky assets.

Third, economic data has exploded again.

The U.S. JOLTs data in August “unexpectedly exploded” with 9.61 million job vacancies, higher than expected. This suggests that the job market remains tight and increases the likelihood of the Fed raising interest rates for the remainder of 2023. This could potentially lead to a resurgence in inflation and more rate hikes.

What impact will it have on Chinese assets?

The plunge in U.S. stocks and the surge in U.S. Treasury yields have had significant repercussions on Chinese assets. The U.S. dollar index climbed to a 10-month high, while the RMB exchange rate fell to the 7.32 mark. The strength of the dollar is driven by the belief that the Fed may keep interest rates higher for longer than usual.

As a result, the A50 and Chinese concept stocks plummeted, causing concern among investors. The volatility in U.S. markets and the uncertainty surrounding interest rate hikes have created a challenging environment for Chinese assets.

In conclusion, the recent collapse in U.S. stocks and the expectations of interest rate hikes have reverberated across global markets, including Chinese assets. As investors navigate these turbulent times, it is crucial to monitor economic data, central bank policies, and market trends to make informed investment decisions.

