4.5 + 7.8 + 14 = 26.3

26.3 ÷ 23 = 1.14

Displaying two lines of calculations at the beginning of the article is not to send you back to elementary school math class,Instead, I hope to show the current situation of Japanese cars in the Chinese market in the most intuitive way.

45,000 units, 78,000 units and 140,000 units, which are the sales answers of Nissan, Honda and Toyota in China in November. Among them, Nissan’s sales volume is composed of three joint ventures, Dongfeng Nissan, Qi Chen, and Infiniti; Honda’s sales volume is composed of two joint ventures, Dongfeng Honda and Guangzhou Automobile Honda; Toyota’s sales volume is composed of two joint ventures, FAW Toyota and GAC Toyota.

263,000 units, which are three companies, seven brands, and 78 models on sale in Toyota Japan (11 models from Dongfeng Nissan, 8 models from Venucia, 5 models from Infiniti, 15 models from GAC Toyota, 16 models from FAW Toyota, 11 models from Dongfeng Honda, 11 models from GAC Honda 11), total new car sales in China last month.

230,000 units, which is the total new car sales of Chinese auto brand BYD last month.

Divide the two and get an answer that makes everyone gasp: Feng Benri = 1.14 di.

This means that the combination of the three Japanese masters barely sold BYD. Even if Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Subaru are counted together, and the six Japanese armies are fighting against the Chinese lone wolf BYD, Japanese cars may not be able to replicate the drama of “winning” in the Chinese market in the past 20 years.

Compared with the occasional event of a huge drop in sales in a single month, what makes Japanese cars more restless is that the market share has never stopped falling in the past three years. According to the public data of the Passenger Federation, the total retail sales of China‘s passenger car market in November was 1.649 million units, and the market share of Fengbenri’s three companies was 15.9%. You know, this figure was still 20.5% last month. Although it is significantly different from the peak period of 34%, it has at least kept the baseline of 20%, which has never fallen below.

However, the bottom line was broken, and it was all of a sudden.

In the context of China‘s development of new energy vehicles with the potential of the country, it is a consensus that these Japanese brands that have been blindfolded in the early stage and turned their course in a hurry will collapse. However, the turning point came so early, the falling speed was so fast, and the reversal was so strong, it really overturned many people’s existing perception of Japanese cars.

You must know that only a year ago, some hot-selling Japanese models, such as the eleventh-generation Honda Civic, had to increase the price by 3,000 yuan, and it was possible to pick it up after 2 months in line.Now, the Honda Civic can not only jump in the queue for free, but sell it immediately, and even get a cash discount of at least 10,000 yuan.

Times have really changed.

From the Three Masters of the Japanese Department to the Three Precepts of the Japanese Department

In 2022, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan all discovered that the familiar Chinese auto consumer market has become unfamiliar, and the biggest dominant feature is: models that once sold well can no longer be sold.

Among them, Dongfeng Nissan, which relies on a single car to dominate the world, and whose product structure is so deformed that it is incredible, has the most obvious perception. In November, among the 45,000 new cars sold by Nissan in China, 22,000 were contributed by the domestic A-class sedan Sylphy with a starting price of less than 100,000. A single model accounted for nearly 50%, which is far behind The second best-selling Altima (6880 units) and the third Qashqai (6685 units). In the first 11 months, of the 831,000 new cars sold by Dongfeng Nissan, 389,000 were Sylphy, accounting for nearly 50%.

It is no exaggeration to say that as long as Sylphy falls, the entire Dongfeng Nissan company will have to be pushed into the intensive care unit.

Compared with the monthly sales cut in half, Sylphy’s decline is secretive and fatal. It is said to be secret because Sylphy is still the best-selling car in China this year on the ranking list of the Passenger Federation, and its ranking does not reflect the reality; it is fatal because Sylphy sold 462,000 units in the same period last year, a full 70,000 more. If these 70,000 units are added, Dongfeng Nissan will be the first joint venture Japanese company so far this year.

But, unfortunately no if.

Similar to Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy, there is also the small SUV XR-V produced by Dongfeng Honda. Last year, the XR-V sold a total of 191,000 units, the segment champion, but in the first 11 months of this year, sales of the XR-V were only 92,000 units.Among the 122,000 units that Dongfeng Honda dropped, 100,000 units should be carried by the XR-V.

Of course, Toyota is not much better, especially FAW Toyota, which is fighting on two lines of car-SUV, but both lines are defeated at the same time.

From the perspective of total retail sales, FAW Toyota has only slightly decreased by 5.9% in the first 11 months, which is nothing compared to the 20% decline of Dongfeng Nissan and Dongfeng Honda. However, the decline of Dongfeng Nissan and Dongfeng Honda is a partial decline; the decline of FAW Toyota is a balanced decline.

In the car market, the Corolla, a car that ordinary people can’t get around in their entire lives, fell by 24.7% year-on-year, from nearly 300,000 units last year to just over 200,000 units. In addition, its sister model GAC Toyota Ralink was also pulled down, from 200,000 units to 170,000 units. In the SUV market, RAV4 dropped 20.5% year-on-year, falling from nearly 200,000 units to less than 150,000 units, becoming the second runner-up in the SUV segment after Volkswagen Tiguan (-21.7%).

From a macro point of view, contrary to the continuous decline of Japanese brands, the overall Chinese auto market is growing steadily: in the first 11 months, the cumulative retail sales of passenger cars in China reached 18.367 million units, a year-on-year increase of 1.8%, and a net increase of 317,000 units year-on-year . From a micro perspective, the market share of A-class cars and small SUVs lost by Japanese brands is being crazily snatched by Chinese brands.

In this regard, Zhang Junyi, managing partner of Oliver Wyman, gave his three-point analysis:

First, what Japanese companies pursue in China is the harmonious growth of profits and sales, not just sales growth, so Japanese companies have not aggressively developed their business;

Second, Japanese brands are lacking in consumer insight, and some models are not launched in time. For example, such as the three-cylinder engine, which has repeatedly been proved by American brands to be unworkable in China, the Japanese are still pushing it, resulting in difficult sales;

Third, the lack of cost competitiveness. For the same supplier, there is still a big difference between the quotations for Japanese brands and the quotations for Chinese brands, and suppliers will also vote with their feet. In short, everyone is willing to make price concessions for the future and greater production and sales expectations, which will intensify the cost disadvantage. This is not a unilateral problem of supplier management, but an overall manifestation of the stalling of the overall strategy.

The more prosperous the Chinese auto market, the more lonely Japanese auto companies will be.

This is an anomaly: because we all know very well that Japanese brands all started out as small cars. In particular, Toyomoto Japan is particularly good at manufacturing economical cars with exquisite dimensions and high cost performance. Fit, Binzhi, Corolla, Civic, any one you choose is an excellent example of a world-class boutique car. It stands to reason that Japanese car companies who are skilled in making small cars and have rich experience in selling small cars are unlikely to lose “big” profits because “small” cars can’t play well. However, in the Chinese market, Japanese car companies fell into a quagmire just because the small cars could not be sold.

The onset point, where is it?

This is how the cherry blossoms of Fusang country wither

To find the focus, we might as well try to answer two questions first: first, what are the typical Chinese small car (A-class sedan and small SUV) users like; second, how do Japanese cars capture the minds of these consumers? .

First of all, consumers of Chinese small cars, that is, A-class cars, have two characteristics:

a large amount. Last year, the total sales volume of A-class cars (including sedans and SUVs) was 10.785 million units, accounting for 53.5% of the overall car sales; in the first 10 months of this year, this proportion was 50.4%, although it fell slightly, it still ranked first top of the list. It is often said that “the one who wins the B-class car wins the world” is essentially a scene. A-class cars with a price between 100,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan are the single category with the largest capacity in the Chinese market, and they are also the favorites of major auto brands. Dinghaishenzhen.

There are many demands. To put it more bluntly, it is “difficult to serve”. Most of these consumers are buying a car for the first time in their lives. The cheap Wuling Hongguang looks down on them, and the serious BBA cannot afford them. The money budget for buying a car is limited, but you have unlimited expectations for an A-class car in terms of face, appearance, configuration, price, space, fuel consumption, repair, maintenance, and value preservation rate.

Early German cars and American cars were removed from the car purchase list by these users because of slightly high fuel consumption and minor faults. Because of poor quality and poor durability, Chinese brands lose face when they go out, and have been rejected for a long time. The product strength of Korean cars is in place in all aspects, and the price is reasonable. However, in 2017, South Korea insisted on deploying the “THAAD” anti-missile system, which put China-South Korea relations in crisis, and Korean cars also lost their vigorous development in China. Soil.

Taken together, an A-class car that can make Chinese consumers willing to pay for it needs to have three major characteristics-reliable, affordable, and sellable.

Reliable means that the quality is stable and there are few defects. In addition to changing some consumable parts, it does not need to be overhauled until it is scrapped; The residual value rate is high, and it can return a lot of blood when it is replaced after a few years.

Japanese cars represented by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan perfectly fit these three points: the Japanese’s fault-finding character and fine production capacity have created the quality myth of “one car passed down to three generations” of Japanese cars; Born on the ground, it has shaped the penny-pinching of Japanese cars in terms of fuel consumption, even at the expense of using narrower tires and lower safety in exchange for lower fuel consumption; the price of the car is low, the fuel consumption is low, the cost is low, and it does not like bad things. With the double blessing of good word of mouth, the residual value of second-hand Japanese cars has also risen.

A salesman of GAC Toyota in a fourth-tier city shared the Ralink car purchase story on his car fans. Mr. Xie was a factory operator in 1994, and his salary was not high. His family sponsored part of the car purchase, so he was very concerned about the price. , because 4,000 yuan has been seen for several days, and I thought I would switch to Tange, but my parents recognized Toyota and felt that it was value-saving, fuel-efficient and durable, so they finally placed an order.

But in the past five years, the three gold-lettered signs of “reliable, affordable, and sellable” on Japanese car bodies have begun to fade rapidly.

In terms of quality, Dongfeng Nissan’s CVT gearbox failed, and Toyota and Honda’s domestic models successively experienced large-area oil emulsification incidents. The quality problems of the models under the three major Japanese brands have emerged one after another, which has completely disenchanted the word “reliable” in the minds of the younger generation of consumers.

In terms of fuel consumption, all kinds of domestic hybrids represented by BYD DM hybrids have completed the technical surpassing of Japanese hybrids, and at the same time, they have also reduced the dimensionality of Japanese hybrids in terms of price and configuration. A typical example is that the fuel consumption of BYD Song Plus DM-i is close to that of the Dongfeng Honda CR-V hybrid version of the same level, and the price is 30,000 yuan cheaper than the CR-V fuel version.

The big data of Guazi’s second-hand cars also proves this point: based on an average mileage of 10,000 a year, the annual cost of domestically produced cars is less than 12,000 yuan, Japanese and American cars are around 15,000 yuan, and German cars are the most expensive, exceeding 20,000 yuan. ten thousand yuan.

The rapid rise of domestic hybrids has brought the fuel-efficient advantages of Japanese cars into the sea.

In the early stage, it developed insignificantly, but now Daoshengxian’s domestic new energy vehicles are widely deployed in the A-class car market, causing the existing market capacity in the hands of Japanese cars to be quickly squeezed. In order not to let the user base lose too quickly, they can only use price cuts to expand the audience downward.

In the “2022 Most Worthy Fuel Used Cars to Buy” report released by Guazi Used Cars, among the five major categories of sedans, SUVs, MPVs, sports cars and others, only the Honda XR-V and Odyssey are on the list. Familiar Japanese cars, such as Corolla, Accord, Camry, Teana, CR-V, Highlander, etc., have disappeared without a trace.

To sum up, Japanese cars used to make Chinese users perceive the most obvious three dimensions, but now they have become “unreliable, unaffordable, and unsalable”. It is not surprising that there is an embarrassing downward curve from hot to cold.

write at the end

In the face of plummeting sales, the three Japanese companies shifted responsibility to the supply chain and the epidemic in unison. These are two factors that have an impact, but they are not the real reason why Japanese cars lost their way to China.

The real reason is: almost all the advantages of Japanese cars have been taken away by Chinese brands, or more specifically, by Chinese brand hybrid models.

Whether it is in terms of data or volume, starting from 2022, Chinese brands will begin to “dominate” the Chinese auto market in earnest. In 2023, the trend of “self-advancement and daily retreat” will further intensify. One of the three major Japanese car companies will experience intermittent suffocation under the strong suppression of BYD, Geely and Changan. The most likely one is Dongfeng Nissan, which has been earning money from only one car for a long time.Then, the Chinese brand will give the Japanese brand a fatal blow, and the “two fields” will fall one after another.

However, what is more terrifying than the collapse of sales is that the confidence built up by Japanese cars in the era of gasoline vehicles has completely collapsed in the era of electric vehicles. In the face of such an unprecedented slump, the three major Japanese car companies seemed to be stunned, their reactions were numb, their movements were sluggish, and they were at a loss. Not to mention GAC Mitsubishi, which has a weak sense of existence, Mazda and the dying Subaru that have been merged into one.

If you don’t even have the courage to fight back, don’t complain that you only have to be beaten.

Novelist Corey Dautlow once wrote: “Blacksmiths bemoaning their inability to sell horseshoes in the railroad age does not make their horseshoes more popular. Blacksmiths who learn to become mechanics will keep themselves rice bowl.”

Presumably, the managers of the three major Japanese car companies have never read this sentence. Otherwise, why are you still praising your new “Horseshoe” to this day, which is good enough, hard enough and cheap enough?