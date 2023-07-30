Chinese cars aim Europe head-on

Listen to the audio version of the article

They were viewed with suspicion, even with condescension and with ill-concealed superiority. Such were the Chinese cars of a few years ago, when, before Covid, they began to appear in the good car salons, the major international exhibitions dominated by German manufacturers. They were objectively ugly, often botched copies of successful models, technologically uninteresting and with embarrassing crash test results. The electric car revolution, which has greatly simplified things, even at a competitive level (according to the CEO of Stellantis, Tavares, in Europe the Chinese have a cost advantage of 25%), has made the automotive industry wake up in a different world: where a plethora of Dragon brands offer cars capable of equaling, and often surpassing, those of traditional established brands. A real invasion, however, very chaotic, of new brands and unknown models launched by marketing and communication offices that defining naive is an understatement. But there is no doubt that they will also learn this art as they did with design and tech.

«The Chinese OEMs – explains Silvia Baruffaldi, director of Auto&Design – have filled the gap with the western ones. At first they collaborated with consultants in the sector (see Pininfarina and Italdesign, to name a few), then they dedicated considerable resources to their internal style centers by hiring non-Chinese designers, attracting them with very high salaries».

«Chinese houses – continues Baruffaldi – continue to invest massively in design. Some groups have had style, research and development activities in Europe for some time, such as Changan and JAC Automotive with their style centers in Turin, or Geely in Gothenburg, where it has recently inaugurated a hub dedicated to the Lynk&Co and Zeekr brands. Now the mission is to create more attractive cars also for customers from the old continent, whose tastes and trends are monitored. For this reason, two Chinese groups, GAC and Geely, have recently opened their advanced design centers in Milan. An ideal place to continue to attract creative talents».

However, there is a key industrial element in this automotive revolution. At the moment the sales volumes of Chinese cars in Europe are limited, but already now, China has become the first global exporter of cars, ahead of Japan. Volumes in Europe, according to AlixPartners, will reach just over 1% in 2026. But they are destined to grow. And as volumes grow, at that point it will no longer be enough to fill megaships and ship cars to Europe, as can also be seen in Italian ports, a structural leap will be needed: building in Europe, because transporting cars costs money and is not practical beyond certain volumes. History teaches this, just remember the historic Nissan factory in Sunderland, in the United Kingdom, which in 1984 became the first screwdriver factory. Since then the Japanese spread and then it was the turn of the Koreans with the Hyundai Kia group with factories in Žilina, Slovakia, the land of conquest of the German car since the collapse of the Berlin Wall, and Novosice in the Czech Republic.

And now where will the Chinese go to build? According to analysts in pole position there are Portugal and Spain and obviously Eastern Europe. At the moment no manufacturer has declared a black and white plan, but it is known that BYD aims to have a plant in Europe. Italy does not seem out of the game this time. The Chinese group Baic has just signed an agreement with Molisana DR which in Macchia d’Isernia “prepares” cars of Chinese origin which they then sell with an Italian Vin (vehicle identification number). And with Baic perhaps a new adventure could start for an Italian company that is growing thanks to China and the cars signed by Chery.