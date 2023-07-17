Home » Chinese cars, Baic lands in Italy and Europe with DR
Chinese cars, Baic lands in Italy and Europe with DR

Chinese cars, Baic lands in Italy and Europe with DR

DR Automobiles has signed a partnership with Baic, a Chinese group based in Beijing that produces electric cars sold, prior to this agreement, only locally in the domestic market.
In addition to Italy, the agreement provides that the Baic models will also be sold through the DR Automobiles network in Spain, with the intention of expanding to other nations of the Old Continent at a later time. However, the two car manufacturers have already been collaborating for some time: the result of this is the development of some models such as the Evo 5 and the Ickx K2.

