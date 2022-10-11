Home Business Chinese cars, Chery debuts in Italy and Europe with an electric SUV
Chinese cars, Chery debuts in Italy and Europe with an electric SUV

Chinese cars, Chery debuts in Italy and Europe with an electric SUV

The Chinese brand Chery will make its debut in Italy in the coming months, building a solid and widespread sales and service network throughout the country. The first model to be marketed will be the Omoda electric SUV.

Who is Chery

The Chery brand is known in Italy for the negotiations at the end of the 2000s with Fiat, when it was thought of a joint venture for the landing in China of the Italian car group which, however, jumped after the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a joint venture aimed at the production and distribution of Alfa Romeo cars (including the 159) and Fiat and potentially also Chery. The goal was to bring about 175,000 cars out of the factories per year, enough to reach the target of 300,000 cars sold in China in 2010 set by the 2007-2010 plan. In January 2009, however, Fiat revised the target and the agreement was blown.

However, Chery’s story speaks for itself: it was the first Chinese brand to have an international approach and for 19 consecutive years it was the Chinese manufacturer that recorded the best results in exporting its cars to other markets, reaching cumulative sales. of 2 million cars. Chery has been a leader in internal combustion vehicle exports for many years and the same is true for new generation vehicles. Chery is currently engaged in more than 80 countries around the world and has already produced and put on the road more than 10 million vehicles.

Italy is the first European country for Chery

Casa di Wuhu (China) has approved an expansion plan that in the near future will lead to the sale of cars on the European market and has decided to start from Italy to look firsthand on the markets of the Old Continent. Entry into the continent will also pass through Spain at the same time.

The goal for Chery is to create a solid sales and service network in our country, convinced that to be successful in Italy it must adopt a strategy in which everything revolves around the user.

