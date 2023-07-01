Chinese cars: Elaris wants to go public with these models

Bad Dürkheim in the Palatinate has not yet attracted attention as a location for the automotive industry. That could change. The company Elaris, 42 employees, relocates its headquarters from nearby Grünstadt to the more well-known location on the Wine Route.

The founder is the entrepreneur Lars Nikolai Stevenson, who has already set up companies for wine export, LED lighting and artificial intelligence, among other things. The 52-year-old has been trying to get into the automotive industry for three years now. So far with moderate success, which had to do with legal wrangling, among other things.

A few years ago it was hard to imagine that career changers like Stevenson could set up car companies. Now, in the age of electric car start-ups, this is just as possible in China as it is in the Palatinate province.

However, Elaris’ approach is much simpler than that of start-ups such as Fisker and Lucid from the USA or the now insolvent Sono Motors from Germany. These startups developed cars themselves from scratch. Elaris does not.

The people from the Palatinate have three models on offer: A mini car called Dyo, 2.80 meters long, with two seats and a range of 265 kilometers for 23,000 euros. As well as the electric SUV Beo (55,500 euros) and the e-transporter Caro (58,500 euros).

All three are built in China. His company works “similar to the Apple principle,” says Stevenson in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG. “We use manufacturers in China who know how to build cars and modify their vehicles according to our wishes for the European market.”

However, the conversions are limited: the cars with the Elaris logo are loaded with their own software before they are shipped to Europe.

Producer Skywell sells the Beo in China under the name ET5. The Dyo is called E20 in its homeland and comes from the manufacturer Dorcen. Such mini models are the best-selling e-cars in the People’s Republic. In Germany there is only the two-seater Smart from Mercedes-Benz in the segment, the production of which will be discontinued in the coming year.

At the moment, many Chinese car brands are entering the European market. The consulting firm Alix Partners assumes that the number of cars imported from there will double by 2026, to 1.1 million per year.

The company has sold just over 600 cars since it was founded in 2020

There is still a great deal of uncertainty in the industry as to how the Chinese will establish themselves here. The MG Rowe brand, which belongs to the state-owned company SAIC, is the most advanced. And of course Volvo with its spin-off Polestar, both subsidiaries of the private Chinese Geely Group.

Compared to that, Elaris is tiny. The company has sold just over 600 cars since it was founded in 2020. Stevenson wants to make 5,500 deliveries this year, and around 2,600 vehicles have been firmly ordered.

The German businessman knows from his own experience that things can turn out differently. When trying to sell a mini e-car called Finn through the discounter Lidl in 2021, he suffered the heaviest defeat to date. Hundreds of customers had ordered, but Elaris could not deliver because the car subscription provider Finn interfered with a lawsuit about the naming rights.

The dispute lasted several months, and Stevenson finally changed the name of the car. But that meant that the electric mini had to go through parts of the approval again, including the crash test.

“The name dispute and the Corona crisis set us back two years,” says Stevenson. His cars are now sold by the Euromaster dealer chain, Elaris offers its customers special insurance from Gothaer and obtains spare parts through a cooperation with the online platform Autohelden.

The founder invested a lot of his own money in the company, according to him 3.6 million euros. Last year he collected 11.8 million euros through a participation certificate.

“Now we are in negotiations with several groups of investors,” he says. He is also planning a capital increase in the double-digit million range. “We will go public in Munich in the M-Access segment at the end of October,” he announced.

Elaris has been in the black since March, says the Elaris founder

So in the special segment for medium-sized companies. As a valuation of the company, he aims at 500 million euros, he wants to bring ten percent of the shares to the stock market. Work with an investment bank on the prospectus is ongoing.

In it, Stevenson must disclose business figures, his strategy and possible risks. He reveals a few dates in an interview: Elaris has been in the black since March. “We are aiming for sales of 180 million euros this year,” says the entrepreneur. Stevenson sees itself as a competitor to Chinese manufacturers such as BYD or MG and is targeting the so-called volume segment in the market.

“The majority of people don’t care how many seconds it takes a car to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour,” he says. “They want a vehicle suitable for everyday use for 20,000 to 50,000 euros. We focus on these customers.” However, brands such as Volkswagen, Opel, Fiat and Skoda also do this.

