Milan, with its strong cultural and creative identity, is the city chosen by the Gac Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group) for the headquarters of its European design center. His name is perhaps less well known than other Chinese manufacturers, but with its two million vehicles a year, Gac is one of China‘s fastest growing auto manufacturers.

Europe naturally plays a key role in its expansion plans and design will be among the determining factors for affirming itself in the old continent as well. This is why Gac R&D Center Europe was inaugurated today, a creative space in the Milanese design district of via Tortona, in what was the studio of the recently deceased photographer Giovanni Gastel. The new style center will work in synergy with the Guangzhou head quarter design center (directed by Fan Zhang, Vice President of GAC R&D Center and head of all group design) and the Gac studios in Los Angeles and Shanghai opened in 2018. .

The French team is headed by Stephane Janin, 25 people including about fifteen designers, with a long experience in the Renault group. They will deal with design, experience design and visual brands: a heterogeneous group of “made in Italy” talents together with designers, modelers and planners who will come from other Gac studios in China and the United States. Milan was chosen among a large group of European cities precisely because it is highly attractive for creatives, recognized as the capital of fashion, product design and furniture.

On the occasion of the inauguration, the first creation of the Milan studio was unveiled, the “Car Cultur Series # 1” concept, a barchetta with minimalist shapes and a tribute to the Italian sporting tradition of the barchetta, obviously designed for electric propulsion. The number 1 indicates that it is only a first step, we will often hear about the Milan studio, assure from Gac.