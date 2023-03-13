Listen to the audio version of the article

Geely Auto Group, which controls Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, has announced the new premium brand Galaxy which is one of the three sub-brands of the Chinese company, the others being Geometry and Star. A total of seven models are expected by 2025, three of which have already been announced by the end of this year, to which three battery-only models will be added by 2025, but it is not clear whether the Geely Galaxy models will also be on sale beyond outside the Chinese borders, for a global challenge in a sector with large margins.

Geely Galaxy, three large displays in the cockpit

The first model is the Suv L7 Hybrid, 4.7 meters long and debuts the typical details of many other electric cars: a closed front, slim-cut LED light clusters and finally a two-tone look. These are the features that make L7 a consistent product compared to other competitors. The cockpit also has three displays: 10.25-inch for the driver, 13.2-inch for infotainment and 16.2-inch for the passenger plus a 25.6-inch head-up display.

Geely Galaxy, L7 and L8 debut by the end of 2023

Reservations for the L7 Phev opened practically immediately in China, where the car is available at a price starting from around 27,500 euros, obviously at the current exchange rate. The arrival of the L8 Hybrid sedan with the same plug-in hybrid technology is also expected to follow. Furthermore, the debut of the electric Galaxy E8 is also scheduled for the end of 2023. To anticipate this model, the concept signed Galaxy Light was unveiled, with sedan-coupé shapes.

Geely Galaxy, the screen is full length

Furthermore, inside there is a practically unique screen with a full-width development on the dashboard, while for the exteriors they have adopted some of the most advanced aerodynamic solutions at the moment. The Cx, in fact, is 0.19 and the appearance very directly prefigures that of the production car, but also offers some characteristics typical of the world of showcars: among other things, it houses a compartment for landing and recharging of drones and locks exclusively NFC systems.

Geely Galaxy, many new solutions planned

A satellite receiver is added to the sensors for autonomous driving to communicate with the 72 satellites of the Geespace program which Geely will complete in 2025. To enhance the brand, the Chinese have chosen unprecedented technical solutions. The platform is intended for electric models and will be offered with Aegis battery technology which includes very high standards of safety in case of accidents and advanced management software for increasing efficiency.