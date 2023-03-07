China is trying to end one of its slowest growth periods since the 1970s, but the domestic economy is being weighed down by massive local government debt. Those debts, which have ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now coming to a head.

Xi Jinping’s dynamic anti-epidemic policy has burdened cities with billions of dollars in unplanned expenditures due to large-scale nucleic acid testing and lockdowns. His deleveraging of the real estate market has led to a sharp drop in land sales, depriving the city of one of its biggest sources of revenue.

With outstanding debt exceeding 120 per cent of revenue last year, two-thirds of local governments are now likely to breach the unofficial debt threshold set by the central government that indicates severe funding stress, calculations by S&P Global show.

According to the Rhodium Group, a New York-based research firm, about a third of China‘s major cities are struggling to pay even the interest on their debt. As an extreme example, in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, interest payments in 2021 are equivalent to 74% of fiscal revenue.

A lot of debt is coming due soon. About 84% of the $84.2 billion in offshore debt held by LGFVs will mature between this year and 2025, according to research by Lianhe Ratings Global, a subsidiary of a large local rating agency.

The main concern is not that the city defaults and triggers a financial crisis, although economists say that cannot be ruled out. The real concern is that cities will have to continue to cut spending, defer investments, or take other actions to deal with creditors, and this will hurt urban growth for many years to come.

In Zhengzhou, bus drivers said their wages were cut in 2021 and have not been restored. Some sanitation workers in the city said they had not been paid for months. Zhengzhou is home to the central campus where Foxconn Technology Group assembles Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) iPhones.

Xu Aiqiang, 67, said while sweeping in a park in western Zhengzhou that their wages were not high, and he didn’t understand why the state owed them so much money. Xu’s company, an urban contractor, said the company has not paid her about $320 a month in wages for seven months. Xu said that even if she is not paid, she will still keep the area she is in charge of clean and tidy, so she can watch for herself.

Teachers in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen have complained on social media that their bonuses, which are an important part of their pay, have been slashed. In January, a heating company in Hegang, an old industrial base in northeastern China, told residents it was planning to stop supplying heat after failing to receive subsidies from the local government.

In recent weeks, cities including Wuhan, Dalian and Guangzhou have erupted in protests against reforms to the public healthcare system. Reforms include cuts to Medicare entitlements, driven in part by government financial constraints.

At the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese policymakers offered only modest support for local governments, signaling their desire for greater fiscal discipline.

Annual fiscal transfers from the central government to local governments will rise 3.6 percent this year to around $1.5 trillion, well below last year’s 18 percent increase. Local governments will be allowed to issue about $550 billion in special-purpose bonds this year, down from the $580 billion they actually issued last year.

In his speech a few days ago, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun played down the financial pressure faced by local officials. He said last Wednesday that the situation remained basically stable last year.

The State Council Information Office did not respond to a request for comment. The agency handles media inquiries about the Chinese government.

Economists point out that the Chinese government still has a lot of fiscal space to intervene in isolated events if necessary to prevent a major default. Local governments can also sell assets if they can find a buyer.

However, Nicholas Borst, head of China research at Seafarer Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm, wrote in a research report on China‘s local debt released this month that the central government’s balance sheet is not strong enough to bail out China‘s everyone. A contingent liability.

Moreover, he writes, a series of one-off bailouts increases moral hazard without altering the underlying causes of the problems in the first place.

That means local residents, especially civil servants, could face more pay cuts and cuts to services, and find less investment in infrastructure that drives growth and employment.

“The real trouble with these local debts is not the financial crisis, but the fact that it will be difficult to amortize the cost of these debts for many years to come,” said Michael Pettis, a professor of finance at Peking University.

According to official statistics, China‘s 31 provincial governments collectively carry about $5.1 trillion in debt, including bonds held by local and foreign investors.

The statistics do not include a variety of off-balance-sheet debt, typically raised through so-called local government financing vehicles, which have proliferated in recent years to finance infrastructure and other spending projects. Debt from these government financing vehicles is expected to reach nearly $10 trillion this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

According to EU data, as of the third quarter of 2022, the total debt raised by these local government debt platforms in China exceeds the combined government debt of Germany, France and Italy.

Interest costs squeeze out other spending. Research by the Rhodium Group found that in 25 Chinese cities in 2021, at least one-fifth of fiscal resources will be used to cover interest costs. If this happens in more than 10% (out of more than 100 cities), it will lead to “significant restrictions,” Rhodium said.

Local government debt problems have been building up since the global financial crisis. Economists say many local governments have become obsessed with starting projects that can drive economic growth, selling land and borrowing more to pay for all those projects.

In addition, Chinese local governments must bear most of the costs of services such as public education and healthcare. China‘s central government restricts how local governments can raise funds, requires them to turn over most of their taxes to the central government, and limits their ability to borrow.

With nearly 13 million residents, Zhengzhou is in a healthier financial position than many others. The streets of Zhengzhou are vibrant and the restaurants are packed.

But in the past three years, Zhengzhou’s fiscal revenue has fallen by an average of 14% per year, while its total debt has increased by 14% per year. Its debt-to-fiscal revenue ratio will rise to 178% in 2022 from 75% in 2019.

Another street cleaner, also a city contractor, told The Wall Street Journal that he has not been paid since joining the job nearly two months ago. In addition, he was owed two months’ salary by the employer of his last job, which was a local sanitation department.

He said he was told that the relevant regional government agencies had not paid the company he worked for, and the company had no way of paying him. His monthly salary equates to around $370.

While picking up discarded paper towels and fallen dry leaves, he said that the wages will be paid sooner or later. He said he relies on his son who drives a truck for funding.

The Zhengzhou government did not respond to a request for comment.

At the end of February, a bus company in Shangqiu City issued an announcement saying that due to the difficulties caused by factors such as insufficient financial subsidies, it planned to suspend the operation of urban bus lines from March 1. The company later reversed that decision and apologized for the negative impact the announcement had on society. Shangqiu, about a two-hour drive from Zhengzhou, has about 7 million residents.

Similar situations have been reported in at least three other cities, according to local media reports.

While some analysts see a collapse of the financial system as unlikely, the stress could spread if more local borrowers struggle to make their loan payments on time.

In December, Zunyi Road and Bridge Engineering Construction Group, a local government financing vehicle in Guizhou province, struck a deal with banks to roll over loans worth more than $2 billion for 20 years. The deal has raised concerns that other banks may have to absorb restructuring costs. Guizhou is one of the most indebted provinces in China.

Some analysts say the Chinese government is reluctant to make changes that could provide more financial stability for local governments, such as imposing a property tax to bolster revenues, because such changes are politically unpopular and could weaken central control over local governments.

Selling more state-owned assets could run counter to Mr. Xi’s goal of using state-owned enterprises to achieve strategic intentions, such as achieving self-sufficiency in key technologies.