Chinese companies are relocating production to these countries

Southeast Asian countries in particular will benefit from the shift. CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Chinese companies spread their risks by setting up branches outside of China to ensure the delivery of goods. Southeast Asia benefits from this shift. Countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are attracting more Chinese companies. In addition, Chinese companies are trying to find production sites close to key markets, for example in Eastern Europe for the European market.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



China has been the workshop of the world for more than four decades. However, that could change in the coming years as even Chinese companies shift their supply chains to other countries.

There has long been a movement in Western countries to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturers. This movement is now gaining momentum in China itself.

The Chinese manufacturers do not relocate their entire production from their home country. But due to a combination of geopolitical risks — like strained relations with the US — and rising costs, they’re starting to look at alternatives.

read too Fake friends Putin and Xi? That’s why Russia’s economy has little to offer China, according to one analyst china-wenig-zu-bieten/”>

“We are seeing many China-based manufacturers considering establishing factories in other countries due to potential supply chain challenges and political risks,” consultant Shay Luo of management consultancy Kearney told Business Insider.

India could benefit from this shift, but so could countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Also, cheaper manufacturing facilities near key markets are popular, according to Luo. For example, this is Mexico for the US market and Eastern Europe for the Western European market.

These are the six countries Chinese manufacturers are moving to.

India and Bangladesh convince Chinese companies with their location

According to reports, China is the largest foreign investor in Bangladesh. Habibur Rahman / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

South Asian countries such as India and Bangladesh are excellent candidates for Chinese manufacturers due to their location and young population.

India has primarily positioned itself as an alternative for international manufacturers who want to turn their backs on China. Still, it’s also trying to attract Chinese companies targeting the Indian market. Smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo, and carmaker SAIC are examples of Chinese companies that already have manufacturing facilities in India.

The apparel industry in Bangladesh has received US$770 million in direct investment from China. This makes China the largest foreign investor in Bangladesh, according to the English-language newspaper “Dhaka Tribune‘ reported in June 2022.

The cost difference is significant. The average monthly wage for a Bangladeshi worker is about $120. That’s less than a fifth of the $670 earned by a factory worker in southern China‘s manufacturing hub of Guangzhou. Mostafiz Uddinthe owner of Bengali clothing maker Denim Expert, told Business Insider in December.

The apparel industry in Bangladesh has attracted US$770 million in direct investment from China. This makes China the largest foreign investor in Bangladesh, as reported by the English-language newspaper Dhaka Tribune in June 2022.

The difference in costs is significant The average monthly wage for a Bangladeshi worker is about $120, less than a fifth of the $670 earned by a factory worker in southern China‘s manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, said Mostafiz Uddin, owner of Bengali garment maker Denim Expert, told Insider in December.

Thailand is an important location for the automotive industry

Many Chinese companies have relocated parts of their supply chain to Thailand. Throat Sageamsak/Xinhua/Getty Images

Thailand, the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, is a manufacturing center for auto parts, vehicles and electronics.

Many Chinese companies have relocated parts of their supply chains to Thailand. Companies that make solar panels, like Shanghai-based Jinkosolar, are shifting production to the country to take advantage of lower costs and avoid geopolitical tensions, the “South China Morning Post” in July.

read too Private leasing deals don’t have to be expensive: You don’t even pay 100 euros a month for these offers

Chinese auto parts manufacturers are also relocating their production to Thailand. They are doing so under pressure from their customers, who do not want to rely too much on China due to geopolitical tensions. The reported “Bloomberg” in April.

Vietnam is in demand with Chinese manufacturers of solar modules

For example, among the Chinese companies that have set up shop in Vietnam is Growatt, an energy storage company. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

As China‘s economy recovers after three years of strict Covid restrictions, more and more Chinese companies are looking to set up in Vietnam. The news agency reportedReuters” in March.

“Chinese companies’ interest in investing in Vietnam has increased exponentially in the last quarter of last year,” Michael Chan, senior director of leasing at ABW Industrial Development, told the news outlet. Most interest comes from larger companies that are already established in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese solar module industry, for example, which is dominated by Chinese companies, is attracting more and more suppliers. These include plastic mold makers, injection molding companies and energy storage suppliers, reports Reuters.

Chinese companies set up in Vietnam include Growatt, an energy storage company based in Shenzhen, and Hangzhou First Applied Material, a maker of solar panel components.

Mexico is gaining importance as a production location for the North American market

Chinese companies exporting to the US from Mexico can also save on transportation costs and import duties on some products, according to Bloomberg. Claudio Cruz/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico is also in high demand among Chinese manufacturers. Especially since the USA is an important sales market.

“We are increasingly seeing Chinese companies producing finished goods in Mexico,” writes management consultancy Kearney im Reshoring Index 2022. You can quickly sell them to US customers and also protect yourself against further deterioration in US-China relations.

Chinese companies exporting to the US from Mexico can, according to “Bloomberg“ also save on transportation costs and import duties on some products.

read too India is overtaking China as the world‘s most populous country — but world population growth is slowly coming to an end china-als-land-mit-der-groessten-bevoelkerung/”>

Poland offers opportunities for China’s trade with Europe, especially for electric vehicles

The Chinese company Minth settled in Poland in September. Shan Yuqi/Xinhua via Getty

Chinese auto parts makers supplying European automakers are also looking for overseas factory locations.

The Chinese company Minth settled in Poland in September. “We all see what reverse globalization means,” said Liu Yanchun, the company’s top manager, according to “Bloomberg‘ at an event in Shanghai in February. “We must have many options.”

BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by top investor Warren Buffett, is also already in talks with European countries about building a factory.

Read the original article Business Insider.