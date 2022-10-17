Home Business Chinese electric cars at the Paris Motor Show: BYD Act 3, Han and Tang
Business

Chinese electric cars at the Paris Motor Show: BYD Act 3, Han and Tang

by admin
Chinese electric cars at the Paris Motor Show: BYD Act 3, Han and Tang

Chinese electric cars become the protagonists at the Paris Motor Show, starting with the models presented by BYD. Thanks to the absence of a long list of manufacturers, starting with German premium brands and Korean brands, Chinese companies conquer the Parisian stage by presenting a long list of zero-emission cars. BYD has brought the Han, Tang, Act 3 and Seal models to the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. If sales in Europe have already started with the marketing of the Tang SUV in Norway, there is still no official news on the arrival in the Italian market.

BYD Atto 3, compact electric suv

Among the novelties presented at the 2022 Paris Motor Show there is the BYD Atto 3, a compact SUV less than four and a half meters long and equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack capable of guaranteeing an autonomy of 400 kilometers. The price of the BYD Act 3 starts in Germany from 38,000 euros. Moving on to the Han Ev we find ourselves in front of a 516 horsepower electric sedan and 86.4 kWh battery pack. In this case, the range exceeds 500 kilometers and there is no shortage of excellent technical equipment such as the braking system produced by Brembo. The latest innovation is the Tang electric SUV, equipped with the same battery as the Han and credited with a range of about 400 km. Climbing on board, the 13-inch central screen stands out, which can rotate 90 degrees: in this way the driver can decide whether to have a horizontal or vertical view.

BYD at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, photos of Chinese electric cars

Photogallery6 pictures

View

Seal World

The models on the stand also include the BYD Seal, a 4.8-meter-long sedan that is offered in China in three different versions. Built on the BYD e-Platform 3.0 platform, in the access version it is powered by a single 150 kW electric motor connected to the rear-wheel drive. The 61 kWh of the battery pack guarantees a range of 550 km. Going up in power you get to 230 kW combined with an 82.5 kWh battery, which should ensure a distance of 700 km without having to recharge. At the top of the range is the all-wheel drive BYD Seal with 390 kW of power and 650 km of autonomy.

Find out more
See also  Meta clarifies: Meta universe products will continue to deploy facial recognition technology-Social-SNS Social Network

You may also like

Stimulate the vitality of micro-subjects, and continue to...

Only 38% of Italian companies invest in training,...

More than 500,000 Mercedes-Benz trams were sold by...

Eni: the possible construction of the third biorefinery...

The proportion of direct sales continues to expand,...

Paper and graphics, in 4 proposals the axis...

Pensions, Tridico: “Man option goes in the right...

Crude oil trading reminder: US stocks fell sharply!...

Public debt sustainability, inflation-linked BTPs cost Italy dearly....

Dead cat jumping again?The Nasdaq soared nearly 3.6%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy