Chinese electric cars become the protagonists at the Paris Motor Show, starting with the models presented by BYD. Thanks to the absence of a long list of manufacturers, starting with German premium brands and Korean brands, Chinese companies conquer the Parisian stage by presenting a long list of zero-emission cars. BYD has brought the Han, Tang, Act 3 and Seal models to the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. If sales in Europe have already started with the marketing of the Tang SUV in Norway, there is still no official news on the arrival in the Italian market.

BYD Atto 3, compact electric suv

Among the novelties presented at the 2022 Paris Motor Show there is the BYD Atto 3, a compact SUV less than four and a half meters long and equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack capable of guaranteeing an autonomy of 400 kilometers. The price of the BYD Act 3 starts in Germany from 38,000 euros. Moving on to the Han Ev we find ourselves in front of a 516 horsepower electric sedan and 86.4 kWh battery pack. In this case, the range exceeds 500 kilometers and there is no shortage of excellent technical equipment such as the braking system produced by Brembo. The latest innovation is the Tang electric SUV, equipped with the same battery as the Han and credited with a range of about 400 km. Climbing on board, the 13-inch central screen stands out, which can rotate 90 degrees: in this way the driver can decide whether to have a horizontal or vertical view.

Seal World

The models on the stand also include the BYD Seal, a 4.8-meter-long sedan that is offered in China in three different versions. Built on the BYD e-Platform 3.0 platform, in the access version it is powered by a single 150 kW electric motor connected to the rear-wheel drive. The 61 kWh of the battery pack guarantees a range of 550 km. Going up in power you get to 230 kW combined with an 82.5 kWh battery, which should ensure a distance of 700 km without having to recharge. At the top of the range is the all-wheel drive BYD Seal with 390 kW of power and 650 km of autonomy.