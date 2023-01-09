Listen to the audio version of the article

Byd, the Chinese brand now world leader in electric cars launches an unprecedented luxury brand: Yangwang, with which it intends to target, in particular, the premium European brands with two first models called U8 (an SUV size XL) and the super sports car U9.

It is not clear whether the two models will be marketed on Western markets, given that for now the cars are destined exclusively for the Chinese market where they are offered at list prices starting from 1 million yuan which, at current exchange rates, represent the equivalent of just under 140 thousand euros.

The SUV offers a super power of 1,000 hp

The U8 was born as a 5.3-metre 7-seater SUV and challenges the flagships of the sector such as the Land Rover Defender which is inspired aesthetically and the Mercedes Classe G, based on a battery-operated powertrain of over 1,000 hp and with an 800-volt electrical system. shame about the unoriginal line (the Chinese can’t overcome the desire to copy) because the technique seems to be of a high level.

It is credited with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds. Made on an unprecedented platform, it has four motors and offers the most extreme mobility in all grip conditions. Among the goodies of the SUV is the possibility of being able to travel up to a speed of 120 kmh even with a flat tire.

The U8 has sensors for autonomous driving

The battery is sealed and therefore the SUV can tackle even the most demanding fords. The truly aggressive style offers rather elaborately designed LED light clusters to which are added cuts on the wheel arches and also on the pillar behind, unique in their kind. On the other hand, the U8 offers new sensors for autonomous driving that have been integrated into the roof. In addition, the external spare wheel fixed to the tailgate is surrounded by LED lights which make it particularly attractive. In short, a really interesting alternative.