Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese Chery Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (Catl), the world‘s largest battery maker also of Chinese origin.

New opportunities for electric vehicles

The agreement provides for the two parties to collaborate in various fields: on the product, on the commercial front, on that of market promotion and the acquisition of resources. In addition to the supply of batteries and the technological partnership, the two players also intend to conduct joint research to explore new opportunities related to the world of electric cars and transport in general, working on technologies such as the battery swap applied to local public transport, heavy transport and also to sea transport. Finally, Chery and Catl intend to promote the adoption of electric cars, buses, trucks and ships.

A win-to-win collaboration

Looking at the work and objectives of the two actors, this collaboration would bring benefits to both. On the one hand, Catl currently concentrates its activity in the research, development, production and sale of battery systems for electric cars and stationary energy storage systems, is committed to the new partnership to provide Chery with solutions at the avant-garde for new energy applications. On the other hand, Chery is thus linked to a company that holds a 30% market share and which is one of the key players in the ecological transition.

Chery will continue to develop low environmental impact technologies internally, as it has done since 1999, establishing itself as one of the first automakers to have explored electrification solutions. Over the past two decades, it has developed newly developed powertrains by obtaining more than 600 patents, ranking first in China‘s automobile enterprises and third globally.

So far, Chery has formulated a technology development plan dubbed “457,” which is spread across four vehicle propulsion platforms, five overall subsystems, and seven core technologies. This plan allows the House to preside over all market segments, from sedans to SUVs of all sizes, offering hybrid, electric with range extender, pure electric and even hydrogen with fuel cell models.