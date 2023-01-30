Home Business Chinese electric cars, Geely opens a design center in Milan
Business

Chinese electric cars, Geely opens a design center in Milan

by admin

The Chinese group loves Italian style and has chosen Italy as a base for the opening of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy (Gidci), a new hub for
creativity and design based in the center of Milan, in the Torre Diamante in the Porta Nuova area.

Motori 24 videos, tests and insights

From international to niche style

The Chinese Geely group is an important player as it includes numerous important brands in the current automotive landscape, such as Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co., Smart, Proton, Geometry, and is the largest shareholder of Volvo AB and Daimler AG. It operates in various markets and recognizes Italy as a country with an important history in fashion and style, so much so that it decides to announce the opening of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy in the center of Milan, in the Torre Diamante in the Porta Nuova area. Opened at the beginning of January 2023, the design center is currently in the process of recruiting and organizing all logistics.

The opening of a European hub for design and innovation in one of the world capitals of fashion and design was strongly desired by the company’s management, to affirm the central role of creativity in the present and in the future of the brand.

Main objective: find the Geely design key

The new hub aims to become a key partner for Geely’s design headquarters in Shanghai and other design centers overseas, working on R&D programs for concept cars and production vehicles and acting as think tank (place for sharing ideas) for all the creatives in the group. The specific task of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy will be to be a key force for the ambitious projects of the Geely Group, for the definition of international strategies and the development of products for new markets.

You may also like

Italian agri-food exports break through 60 billion. But...

Annual net profit pre-earning 22 billion Ganfeng Lithium...

Gpi: wins tender worth 5.9 million for Pathological...

Banks, profits double with rates: the last quarter...

The Observatory for SMEs and ecological transition is...

The latest graphics card ladder list announced: the...

Energy, carried out in the EU: for the...

Weak day for Piazza Affari (-0.4%), Tim closes...

After Tesla, Ford is also adjusting its price...

Banca CF+ puts the binding offer on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy