Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese group loves Italian style and has chosen Italy as a base for the opening of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy (Gidci), a new hub for

creativity and design based in the center of Milan, in the Torre Diamante in the Porta Nuova area.

Motori 24 videos, tests and insights

From international to niche style

The Chinese Geely group is an important player as it includes numerous important brands in the current automotive landscape, such as Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Lynk & Co., Smart, Proton, Geometry, and is the largest shareholder of Volvo AB and Daimler AG. It operates in various markets and recognizes Italy as a country with an important history in fashion and style, so much so that it decides to announce the opening of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy in the center of Milan, in the Torre Diamante in the Porta Nuova area. Opened at the beginning of January 2023, the design center is currently in the process of recruiting and organizing all logistics.

The opening of a European hub for design and innovation in one of the world capitals of fashion and design was strongly desired by the company’s management, to affirm the central role of creativity in the present and in the future of the brand.

Main objective: find the Geely design key

The new hub aims to become a key partner for Geely’s design headquarters in Shanghai and other design centers overseas, working on R&D programs for concept cars and production vehicles and acting as think tank (place for sharing ideas) for all the creatives in the group. The specific task of Geely Innovation Design Center Italy will be to be a key force for the ambitious projects of the Geely Group, for the definition of international strategies and the development of products for new markets.