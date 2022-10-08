Home Business Chinese electric cars, the Nio ET7 debuts in Europe
Chinese electric cars, the Nio ET7 debuts in Europe

The Chinese company Nio launches the ET7 in Europe, a large electric sedan, born in 2021 that exhibits a style without particular creative flashes but full of inspirations taken from many Western models, Tesla in the first place. On its side there is a declared autonomy of up to 1,000 km thanks to a 150 kWh battery (the basic version mounts a 75 kWh pack). But is 1,000 km electric really needed or is it pure “marketing of amazement”?

The removable battery is interesting, and here it is all to understand if the possibility of battery swap is really feasible in a network of specially equipped centers (in Europe there are 3 ….)

The car is 5.10 meters long, probably an XXL size not suitable for our roads. And once again a doubt arises: is a car of such dimensions (over 3 meters wheelbase) and with a mass of over 2.6 tons really sustainable, even if electric?

Then there is the price factor, in China it costs at least 70 thousand euros, in Europe, starting from Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands it will be offered with leasing formulas that are around 1,200 euros per month.

