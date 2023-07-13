Chinese Enterprise Recruitment Salary Report: Guangzhou Ranks Seventh in Average Monthly Salary

Chinese Enterprise Recruitment Salary Report Shows Guangzhou Ranks Seventh in Average Monthly Salary

July 13, 2023

In the latest “Chinese Enterprise Recruitment Salary Report” released by Zhaopin for the second quarter of 2023, Guangzhou has been ranked seventh in terms of average monthly salary. The report provides insights into the average recruitment salary of enterprises in 38 cities across China.

According to the report, the average monthly salary in Guangzhou stands at 10,883 yuan. However, it falls behind other major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, which are leading the pack with average salaries exceeding 13,400 yuan and medians of 11,000 yuan. Shenzhen comes in third place with an average monthly salary of 12,774 yuan and a median of 10,500 yuan.

Interestingly, among the “Big Three in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou,” Guangzhou’s average salary is comparatively lower. Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Suzhou have overcome the city’s average, with Hangzhou taking the fourth spot.

Cities in Northeast China generally see lower salary figures. Harbin, for instance, has an average monthly salary of only 7,281 yuan and a median of 6,000 yuan. Similarly, cities like Shenyang, Changchun, and Dalian do not boast high salary numbers either.

While Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen all have average monthly salaries exceeding 10,000 yuan, the report raises a question about the ease of finding a job with such a salary. It is estimated that many individuals earn salaries within the average range or below. The report prompts readers to reflect on the current job market and their own employment situations.

Overall, the “Chinese Enterprise Recruitment Salary Report” sheds light on the varying salary landscapes across Chinese cities. It provides valuable information about average salaries, allowing individuals to gain insights into their respective job markets and set realistic expectations.

As the job market continues to evolve, reports like these can aid job seekers in making informed decisions and identifying potential opportunities for growth and development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

