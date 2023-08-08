Home » Chinese exports in deep red, only good trade with Moscow
Chinese exports in deep red, only good trade with Moscow

BEIJING – Deep red. Still. New negative data for China, adding further pressure on the Communist leadership to do something to revive an economy struggling to recover. Chinese exports mark -14.5% in July compared to the previous year. While imports fell by 12.4%. Exports are the steepest drop since February 2020. Imports and exports have fallen at a faster pace than analysts expected.

