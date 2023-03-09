08.03.2023

According to media reports, China’s “fast fashion” brand Shein, which has been very popular among young consumers in Europe and America in recent years, plans to go public in the United States. Previously, the company has repeatedly reported that it intends to go public in the United States.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Reuters on Wednesday (March 8), Shein, a fast fashion brand from China, is planning to list on Wall Street. The report quoted multiple insider sources as saying that the company plans to raise $2 billion before going public.

Participating in the new round of financing are the UAE sovereign fund Mubadala, General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and other investment funds. Shein is currently valued at $64 billion, down nearly a third from a year ago.

Shein, founded in 2008, produces clothes in China, but only sells them online overseas, shipping directly to customers. The brand market is mainly in Europe and the United States, attracting a large number of young customers with its low price, and quickly became the world‘s largest cross-border e-commerce fashion goods.

The brand’s targeted advertising and influencer sponsorships on social platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have made it popular with teenage consumers. But its web design has drawn criticism from data protection advocates by encouraging shoppers to provide personal data in exchange for discounts or reward points. In addition, there have been doubts about the working conditions of the workers in the brand’s OEM companies and the sustainability of the “fast fashion” model.

Last month, the company held preliminary talks with a number of banks about listing in the U.S., sources said. It has the potential to be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year. The plan may serve as a barometer of Western investors’ interest in Chinese companies amid tensions between the U.S. and China.

When asked by Reuters, Shein denied any plans to go public in the U.S., and would not disclose more information about the financing. The UAE sovereign fund and Sequoia Capital also declined to comment.

In 2020 and 2022, there were reports that Shein would go public in the United States, but none of the plans were implemented. An earlier Reuters report said the reasons were heightened tensions in U.S.-China relations and turmoil in capital markets. Last year, the company moved its headquarters to Singapore. Some media analyzed that the move may be to avoid Chinese regulators in order to prepare for the IPO.

(Reuters)

