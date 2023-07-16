Chinese Fast Fashion Giant Shein Faces Extortion Lawsuit for Copyright Infringement

Title: Fashion Retailer Shein Faces Lawsuit for Aggressive Copyright Infringement Allegations

Subtitle: Lawsuit Claims Shein’s Actions Have Amounted to Extortion, Violating the RICO Act

Date: [Insert Date]

Chinese ultra-fast fashion retailer Shein is once again making headlines as it confronts a lawsuit filed by designers accusing the company of engaging in extreme copyright infringement practices bordering on extortion. The lawsuit, filed this week in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Shein’s aggressive tactics violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) – a federal law primarily designed to combat organized crime.

The legal action asserts that Shein has built its wealth by consistently and systematically committing individual copyright infringements, essentially engaging in a continuous pattern of blackmail. The lawsuit further claims that the company employs a complex network of corporate structures to defraud designers, enabling Shein to generate an astonishing up to 6,000 new items per day. The designers argue that by utilizing the RICO law, they can effectively address the coordinated illegal operation.

“Inexplicably, they [Shein] are exact copies of copyright-protected graphic designs that appear on Shein products,” states the civil lawsuit, highlighting the blatant infringement committed. The affected designers are seeking unspecified damages and injunctive relief to put an end to Shein’s purported blackmail practices.

Shein, however, has chosen to vigorously defend itself against the allegations. In a statement released on Friday, the company stated, “Shein takes all reports of infringement seriously and acts swiftly when filed by intellectual property rights holders.” They promised to contest the lawsuit and any claims they deem to be without merit.

This lawsuit is the latest in a string of challenges faced by Shein. In May, Shein’s initial public offering (IPO) faced scrutiny, with a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the company’s alleged use of forced labor from the Uyghur population in China.

Furthermore, last month, a congressional report zeroed in on Shein and another Chinese fashion retailer, Temu, as part of an ongoing investigation into potential products made with forced labor in China. The report exposes a wider examination of major brands, including Nike and Adidas, to gauge their compliance with anti-forced labor legislation.

While Shein has remained tight-lipped about its IPO plans for this year, reports suggest that the company is actively raising funds in preparation for a US listing before the year’s end. Peter Pernot-Day, Shein’s spokesperson, emphasized that the company places a strong emphasis on transparency throughout its supply chain.

As the legal battle continues to unfold, the outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for Shein’s future operations and its relationship with designers and intellectual property rights holders worldwide.

